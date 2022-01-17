While there are those who would rather go with the conventional looks for their big days, there are the rule breakers who are unafraid to remain true to themselves in their creative expression.

Such appears to be the case of a gorgeous lady whose video has since gone viral on social media.

The black dress can be worn in two ways. Photo credit: @idoghana

Source: Instagram

In the video, the lady who appeared to have gone for her wedding dress fitting is seen in a regal black mermaid dress with a long ruffle train.

While the dress is unarguably gorgeous, the fact that it is in all-black colour makes it stand out even more.

The last part of the video sees the ruffled flounce being detached from the dress to create a high-leg dress perfect for the wedding reception.

Watch the viral clip below:

What social media users have to say

While the dress may have been gorgeous, it appears not everyone bought into the idea of wearing a black wedding dress.

Check out some comments below:

poshlizzy02:

"It’s her choice but no… just imagining how beautiful this would been in white or pink."

beautybytaye:

"Yessssssss black is beautiful ❤️❤️ but my mom ll faint."

queen_victorialaz:

"Beautiful gown, but na na not for my wedding day. Am African, from the easthern part of Nigeria, some colours have what they represent."

__rosemarieane_:

"Yes! But my Nigerian parents will rebuke the evil spirit that possessed me into thinking I’ll wear a black dress on my wedding day."

page_hairs:

"I don't know where the white stereotype came from. The gown is beautiful."

shuga_8:

"Her mom is not a Nigerian."

chydeez:

"No be for Naija o, my mama go do 40 days prayer and fasting for me, come carry me go deliverance."

mz__demmy:

"I for say Yes, but iya Lekan will wipe me USB CORD and put me in 7days dry fasting and prayer to cast and bind the love for black generally."

m_cooll:

"As my mama na MFM member,I dare not try it."

janny_x1:

"Naija mother's will turn wedding day to day of casting and binding. Try this at your own risk."

fascinator_bysimsworths:

"Noooooo, the dress is very beautiful but if its in other colours ,it's a Yes for me,but not Black."

Plus size bride melts hearts in stunning dress

Representation is powerful as there are many people who need to see themselves in others to help them on their journey towards self-love.

A Nigerian bride recently reminded many people just how stunning a plus-size bride can look on her big day.

Identified as Kenechi Ajene, the doctor by profession recently got married to the love of her life looking breathtaking in a pristine mermaid wedding gown.

Source: Legit.ng