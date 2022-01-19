For many women, the wedding day is unarguably one of the most important days in their life and this explains why many ensure it is a memorable one for them.

A Nigerian bride identified as @miss_damola on Instagram certainly meant business when she decided she would look her very best on her big day.

The photos have left many people wowed. Photo credit: @bedgepictures

Source: Instagram

Official photos of Damola from her wedding day have left many people stunned and in awe of such gorgeousness as her wedding dress was anything but regular.

Designed by abroad-based Nigerian brand, Ese Azenabor, the mono strap flowing dress was designed in such a way it gave off a paintbrush effect. The mini pleated pattern was designed in a wavy form.

Swipe to see photos below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Reactions

The comment section was filled with people who love the dress and are in awe.

cinematicsng:

"Absolutely stunning."

loveimagesgh:

"Elegant."

_timyyy_:

"Wow! Just wow."

stardomgys:

"Aww I like her gown omg."

daisybaby_1:

"Heavenly."

ini_ola:

"Beautifully extra."

dromzyeventz:

"It’s everything about this picture, her dress, bouquet, skin tone, hairstyle and makeup all beautiful captured❤️"

her_styleguide:

"What?! She looks like a work of art❤️"

Bride goes barefaced for her wedding

While many brides often go out of their way to ensure that everything about their look ranging from their hair down to the shoes on their feet is perfect, there are those who aren't the least bit bothered.

A lady who recently got married in Ogun state has become a viral sensation for how she appeared on her wedding day.

While most ladies often rock makeup and wear expensive hairdos, this bride cared for neither of these things.

In a post shared by Instablog9ja, the lady got married to the love of her life rocking a plain white, high collar ball dress with a bejewelled headwrap and no makeup.

Bride opts for white suit on wedding day

A bride's decision to rock a white pantsuit on her wedding day has sparked mixed reactions amongst fashion lovers on social media.

For many brides, a flirty look is often the popular choice especially when it comes to wedding reception dresses.

In a video shared by @asoebi_styles, the couple is seen walking into what is presumably their wedding reception, holding hands.

While the groom is dressed in a white tuxedo with black pants, his glowing bride ditches the conventional bridal look as she spots an all-white pantsuit, with a veil attached to her hair.

Source: Legit.ng