Representation is powerful as there are many people who need to see themselves in others to help them on their journey towards self-love.

A Nigerian bride recently reminded many people just how stunning a plus-size bride can look on her big day.

The video has left many internet users in awe. Credit: @weddingdigestnaija

Source: Instagram

Identified as Kenechi Ajene, the doctor by profession recently got married to the love of her life looking breathtaking in a pristine mermaid wedding gown.

The bejewelled dress designed by Xtrabrides Lagos, with a sweetheart neckline, came with a long and wide ruffled flounce making up an elegant wedding dress train.

Everything from her flawless makeup down to her red rose bouquet came together to create the perfect bridal look.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The tiara on her beautiful updo was a glaring reminder that this plus size beauty knew her onions when it comes to turning heads.

Watch the captivating video below:

Reactions from netizens

The video, which has since gone viral, had many people gushing over in awe of how stunning she looked on her big day.

Check out some comments below:

ceecusheringageency:

"This is beautifu.l"

hellenj_entrepreneur:

"❤️more of this please."

miracle_blac:

"She look amazing."

ambygen:

"Yes plus size can wear the hell out of mermaid dresses too."

ijeomaalbertin:

"This is beautiful."

thrillnonstop:

"Girl came through."

prettycutz:

"Beautiful especially her train."

missbuekie:

"Everything is just so beautiful."

miz_annn:

"Nice Dress it fit her body so well and her make-up is so cute .....she is Beautiful."

thismoment.photovideo:

"What a beautiful bride that dress is everything!"

Beautiful Muslim bride slays in her stylish wedding dress

There are many ways to dress fashionably while maintaining a great amount of decency and this is exactly what a Nigerian bride recently did for her big day.

The Muslim community is big on modest dressing among women of the Islamic faith thus most Muslim brides often go for wedding dresses that cover the entire body.

While some may prefer to go for the safe and conventional looks, there are some who get creative with their style. One of such is Zainab, a gorgeous lady whose wedding dress is nothing short of elegant.

Source: Legit.ng