Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Ka3na Jones, recently joined the #PillowChallenge and posed for the camera looking stylish albeit over a year late to the party.

Recall during the Lockdown period in 2020, a lot of challenges trended on social media and one of the memorable ones was the pillow challenge.

The reality star jumped on the challenge. Photo credit: @official_ka3na

Source: Instagram

This challenge which was mostly done by women saw different ladies turning their sleeping pillows into a fashion item.

Numerous pictures trended on social media of different women rocking this look, although there weren't any cases of them actually wearing the look outside.

Well, the challenge may have ended but it appears Ka3na isn't going to let it pass her by.

She recently shared some photos of herself doing the pillow challenge. She accessorized with a brown belt bag around her waist, some dark sunshades and a white mug in one hand.

Swipe to see more photos below:

