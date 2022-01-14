Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Mercy Eke, had two weeks ago, taken to her Instagram page to celebrate the start of the year 2022, rocking a pretty stylish ensemble.

Even though Mercy spending lavishly on fashion items isn't news to many people, interestingly, not so many people know just how much some - at least one - of the items used in the shoot cost.

The reality star rocked some expensive shoes. Photo credit: Mercy Eke, bergdorfgoodman.com

In the photos, the Pepper Dem star and top brand influencer rocked an all-white ensemble save for her shoes which were brown and white striped.

Well, the shoes stood out quite all right and it isn't just for the colours alone.

A brief search on the internet reveals that they are not just any kind of shoes but made by the high-end brand, Gucci.

The studded bicolour leather platform pump with pointed golden studs and feline head detail costs a whopping N419,897 ($1,014) according to the shopping website, bergdorfgoodman.com.

Mercy Eke in expensive designer wear

Mercy Eke is no stranger to luxury and, she reminds her fans and followers on social media at every given opportunity.

The Pepper Dem star continues to prove that she is indeed the queen of highlights with every upload she shares.

Just recently, the reality star and brand influencer stepped out in head-to-toe designer wear worth millions of naira. Legit.ng did a breakdown of the items, bringing the total amount to N3.8m.

Tiwa Savage rocks dress by Nigerian designer

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, certainly means business as she started the year 2022 with a bang - fashion-wise.

The talented musician and mother of one is no stranger to the luxury side of life. Over the years, we've seen her splash millions on designer collections.

Interestingly, Nigerian designers are not left out of the Tiwa train.

Just recently, she shared several photos of herself rocking a stretchy woven cut out dress designed by Kai Collective - a London-based womenswear brand of attainable clothing with luxury aesthetics founded by fashion and travel blogger, Fisayo Longe.

