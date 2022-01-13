A video is currently trending on social media which captures the before and after moments of a young lady getting her lace frontal wig installed.

While the main essence of a lace frontal is to give the wearer a more natural hair look. However, not everyone is versed in the art of installing these frontals.

The video showed black glue was used for the frontal, sparking reactions online. Photo credit: @krakshq

Source: Instagram

The trending video shows a lady first getting her wig restored from its tired state, before getting it installed on her.

In the first part of the video, the wig is shown in its tired condition before the installer proceeds to work on the hair.

By the end of the video, the wig is sitting neatly on a pretty young lady even though there appears to be a bit of drama where the edges are concerned.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Due to its unclean finishing and the nature of the glue used for the hair, internet users had a lot to say about the look, with some commending the hairdresser for her effort.

Check out some comments below:

real_adeola:

"So think if she can go for a proper training she will be so good."

toluwanihair:

"She tried, she needs the right glue."

phoebe_joe3:

"Even if you watched it from YouTube it can’t be this bad."

tees_hairmpire:

"THIS ONE NA FRONTYARD! She get idea sha and idea is needed."

lushluxhair_:

"War front She tried tho. The wig don go back to factory."

krakshq:

"Frontal or Frontage "

zahaaraaa__:

"She tried but used the wrong products."

jojolacreme:

"This one na varanda."

Lady spends over half a million naira on braids

A lady had gone viral on social media for her choice of hairstyle - or better still, the length of her hairdo.

A video shared on @nigerianbraids on Instagram captured a lady showing off her red 'knotless' braids, its length going all the way to the floor.

In the video, the lady was seen gathering the 150 inches braids as she showed them off for the camera and according to the caption, it cost N657k ($1600). This sparked reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng