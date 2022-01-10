A woman's energy at a party venue generated massive reactions as she vibed hard to Portable's Zazu Zeh song

Though there were others dancing at the event, her energy was unmatchable as she jabbed the air with her hands

Many people who reacted to the video on Instagram praised her while some wondered where she got her energy from

The video of people vibing to Zazu Zeh at an event that looks like a wedding reception has gone viral with massive comments.

Immediately the DJ played the song, party guests 'lost control' as they vibed hard. A particular woman close to the music box caught attention.

The woman dance moves entertained many online. Photo source: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

Mama with the energy!

Her dance was more frantic than others. She seemed to have watched much of the song's video as she executed her moves to perfection.

It was no wonder that she seized people's attention as many almost stopped dancing to watch her. A young lady tried to match her energy but failed.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

spiritwriter_ said:

"Na this type be King Of Boys for street."

__deymiiii said:

"Yoruba people when they see party. The energy is not always from this world."

khaliifa_gocrazy said:

"Make she sha no put hand for person eyes..she go collect serious decking."

jc3living said:

"This woman is for the street."

chocolate_maami said:

"Iya onigba!!!! Mama has the right energy and attitude."

kvng_lheo said:

"Whose mum is this please."

officialbobbyfredrick__ said:

"This woman don wash hands from anything wey concern high BP."

