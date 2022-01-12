Several Nigerians on social media have applauded a tailor over her impressive replication of a popular design.

While the most popular 'what I ordered versus what I got' stories often end in tears, it was certainly not the case for a beautiful lady who was pretty much happy with what her tailor made for her.

The original and replication have left people impressed. Photo credit: @sabiradio

The original design which was made of ruffles at the bottom, a corset top and one-sided double straps became quite popular amongst Nigerian fashionistas in 2021.

In a video shared by Sabiradio, the lady shared a picture of the original design, and then a video of herself in the dress she received.

Check out the video below:

Reactions to the recreation

The video had several people sharing their thoughts with many commending the tailor for a good job.

Check out some of the comments below:

theglam_ene:

"But sorry no vex she sew yanch join the cloth?"

iroghama__:

"I was so scared but it came out nice... Thank God ooo"

winie_lawrence:

"I no even see the difference wow "

keaks_glam:

"I feel it isn’t exactly the style, especially the lower part of the dress,, but what you made is really beautiful, you invented your style."

darkskinned_debbyy:

"Not bad. I was expecting something drastic."

_dammylola_:

"I thought it will end in tears but thank God for sensible tailor."

___som.tee:

"She did a very nice job."

perry___joy:

"It’s beautiful the difference is just the corset."

hadeolatemi:

"She nailed it"

Ibadan tailor disappoints abroad-based lady

It appears not even people outside the country are exempted from the trend of getting disappointed by tailors and the story of a Nigerian lady who is based abroad is yet another proof.

The lady, whose identity remains hidden, recently shared her experience with a blogsite about how she had contracted a tailor, @modior_kors, in Ibadan, Oyo state, to make a two-piece ensemble for her.

The white outfit comprised of a pair of straight pants and a top with ruffle sleeves.

In the story which was shared by Gist Lover, the client revealed she paid the sum of N55k in full before the tailor agreed to go ahead with the job.

However, what the tailor sent over was a far cry from what the client had requested.

