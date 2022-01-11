Even though there isn't somebody's son yet, there is certainly something different about Tiwa Savage's style in the year 2022. It might still be too early to speak, but she is certainly on to something.

The award-winning singer has rocked some interesting designs following the start of the year, one of which was rather daring, much to the chagrin of some people.

The dress cost over N100k. Photo credit: Tiwa Savage

Well, if there is anything her recent uploads have shown it is the fact that she is clearly shutting out the noise and doing what she loves and wants.

Just recently, the mother of one took to her Instagram page to share some new photos of herself rocking an interesting design.

The sheer mini dress which had the lower part down to the hemline covered in feathers saw Tiwa showing off some skin in the see-through fabric which ran down to reveal just a little bit of her derriere at the back.

The singer accessorized with some multiple string pearls, a cute silver clutch and some statement shoes.

Tagged the 'black Swag' by the designer, Alysse, a black-owned womenswear brand in the United States, the dress is being sold on their official website for N157k ($380).

Tiwa Savage in a daring dress

The singer certainly means business as she has started the year 2022 with a bang - fashion-wise.

The talented musician and mother of one is no stranger to the luxury side of life. Over the years, we've seen her splash millions on designer collections.

Interestingly, Nigerian designers are not left out of the Tiwa train.

Just recently, she shared several photos of herself rocking a stretchy woven cut out dress designed by Kai Collective - a London-based womenswear brand of attainable clothing with luxury aesthetics founded by fashion and travel blogger, Fisayo Longe.

