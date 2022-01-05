Popular Nigerian television presenter, Bolanle Olukanni, has taken to social media to weigh in on the debate about outdressing a bride on her wedding day.

When it comes to wedding fashion, there are certain spoken - and unspoken - rules about what to wear and not wear to a wedding.

Bolanle would not be oppressed by what anyone is wearing.

Source: Instagram

While there are people who believe wearing white to a wedding is wrong, others believe that wearing anything too attractive and extra is a no-no.

Well, just recently, a Twitter user, Dash, reacted to a post of another user who shared photos of a very eye-popping dress they intended to wear to someone's wedding.

According to Dash, these were the kinds of guests they won't hesitate to kick out of their wedding.

Reacting to this, Bolanle stated that she found it weird that a bride would be oppressed by what anyone wore to her wedding.

In her words:

"I always find this perspective so weird. Why would I be oppressed by what anyone is wearing???? On my wedding day!!! Like anyone who comes is technically a friend and I am only happy about their presence there."

See post below:

Reactions

While some agreed with Bolanle, others had varying opinions.

king_gladz:

"#truetalk tho. Cos weda u wear Iron or glass…, na me dey marry las las. It doesn’t change anything."

dukeoboro:

"Na how well after marriage matter, no be how dressed for the ceremony matter."

somtooprecious2:

"Don't even think of looking more beautiful than me on my wedding day or dancing more than me just hide your dancing step and let me do my day peacefully."

billiscobar:

"Na true you talk but make person no wear clothes wey go show breast come my wedding, we go pursue am, i can't be caught losing focus because of you..."

preshann_:

"Ok na... Wo my friends should slay on a on my day, but Nobody should sha open bress and steal the show from me."

callme__angel01:

"So true, I can never be oppressed too."

towam_mall:

"Inferiority complex, people that won't want their friends to outshine."

officialcelebrity_girlfriend:

"U can break ur bank just to look good on my wedding day, but don't show us bress and yansh."

Source: Legit.ng