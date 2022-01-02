The festive period came with loads of fun and parties for many people. However, this did not stop tailors from 'serving breakfast' as seen in this story.

Nigerians on social media are currently having a good laugh after a Twitter user identified as @toh_yor_c shared her own 'what I ordered versus what I got' experience.

The dress has sparked mixed reactions online. Photo credit: @toh_yor_c

Source: Instagram

In a tweet shared recently, the lady shared a photo of a dress which she had commissioned her tailor to make.

In the photo, the lantern-sleeved dress sat pretty on the model with some draping detail around the waist.

Sadly, what she got, in the end, was a far cry from the original style.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Describing the experience as 'New Year heartbreak' she shared the photos below:

Reactions to the post

funjet01:

"Iro and buba with abortion belt "

nikky_owokoya:

"Them even help u put white sash lai se cherubu "

dedoyin1_:

"Be like celestial gown"

bibireola_bespoke:

"The year is too early for this."

bunmiomolaraojo:

"Some taliors can't just make heaven at all"

nessaokechi_:

"Omo.... things are really happening "

himynamesmaris:

"She looks like a disciple "

caxxie_:

"Na because you say “sow” na why. Maybe na farmer “sow” am for you. "

alex_gabi_201:

"How much you give your tailor "

official_ijey:

"Them give you waist band na"

flakisflakes:

"Make these tailors dey fear God now haba."

scentsbylhar:

"Be like disciples cloth."

Lady disappointed by online fashion vendor

In yet another online shopping disappointment story, internet users have shared their thoughts on what could have possibly gone wrong with the order.

If you thought that the only thing constant in life is change then you most definitely thought wrong. Standing tall beside change is the online shopping disappointments alongside 'breakfasts' served by tailors.

In this story, however, the focus is on online vendors marketing things they do not have in store.

Entrepreneur, Hustlersquare shared a post about a lady who had ordered a dress online with the intention of wearing it to a wedding ceremony that she was supposed to attend.

Rita Dominic rocks stylish ensemble

When you think of class and elegance in Nollywood, Rita Dominic easily comes to mind and a brief trip to her Instagram page will show you why.

The Nollywood veteran and filmmaker has over the years made a name for herself as one of the most stylish celebrities in the movie industry.

What is even more endearing and interesting about the screen godess is that she does not play by the rules when it comes to fashion and style.

A good case in point is her recent upload via her Instagram page.

Source: Legit.ng