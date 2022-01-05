Nollywood star, Yvonne Jegede, recently stepped out for an event rocking a blue corset asoebi dress but it turns out not so many people were feeling it.

The popular actress may be a fan favourite on the big screen but she certainly wasn't attracting much love in the tailored outfit - if social media comments are anything to go by.

The dress has attracted disapproval from internet users. Photo credit: @iamyvonnejegede

Source: Instagram

Jegede had earlier taken to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself with her adorable son, dressed for an owambe occasion.

While little Xavier was dressed in a two-piece ankara ensemble with sneakers, his mama opted for a corset dress with a fringe accent.

However, it appears the dress may have been a few sizes too small as the bust area appeared tight.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The way her gele was tied as well may have been a bit out of fashion as it wasn't stylishly done.

See post below:

Reactions to Yvonne's photo

Here is how some internet users reacted to the photo:

pappykaybee:

"I love Yvonne but this Dress looks cheap and Tacky, the person that styled her deserves a Dirty Slap."

no_strexx:

"Dress looks uncomfortable."

adenike.osobu:

"Na real wah for her stylist o. Even d gele sef. Hmmm.."

rica_o_chris:

"Not to sound bitter, but she needs to change her stylist ASAP! ‍♀️"

merrybelz:

"Who made her wear this."

zayee_nab:

"Her bust looks compressed cos of this cloth this stylist needs to do better."

honniesbeautypalace:

"She shouldn’t have worn that dress even if na asobi."

officialbosslady_1:

"Whoever made Yvonne’s dress should retire."

BBNaija star Nengi reveals she paid N19m for birthday looks

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2020 ex-housemate, Nengi Rebecca Hampson, left social media users buzzing with reactions after she revealed just how much went into creating her birthday looks.

Recall the actress marked her 24th birthday on January 1, 2022, shared photos of herself rocking three stunning outfits to mark her new age.

In a Twitter thread, she revealed that her birthday shoot was a last-minute thought and that she only decided to do it to please her loved ones who would be heartbroken if she didn't.

Source: Legit.ng