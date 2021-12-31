When you think of class and elegance in Nollywood, Rita Dominic easily comes to mind and a brief trip to her Instagram page will show you why.

The Nollywood veteran and filmmaker has over the years made a name for herself as one of the most stylish celebrities in the movie industry.

The actress rocked the look with style. Photo credit: @ritadominic

What is even more endearing and interesting about the screen godess is that she does not play by the rules when it comes to fashion and style.

A good case in point is her recent upload via her Instagram page.

While boubou dresses are commonly worn with slippers or heels, Rita opted for a more fun, and comfortable option -sneakers.

In the photos shared, the actress who is sporting dreadlocks, posed in a drawstring adire boubou gown which she paired with some white sneakers.

The string which is pulled right in the center upwards, gave way for her flawless skin to feature in the gorgeous photos.

