Yet another lady has taken to social media to share a video of what she received from her tailor and this has sparked reactions - as per usual.

The festive season may be over but it appears some are not over the disappointments they got served by their tailors.

The video of the sequined dress has sparked reactions online. Photo credit: @jenni_frank, @_port_able

Source: Instagram

Sometime in 2021, social media influencer, Jenni Frank had rocked a sequin ensemble to a wedding.

Well, it appears Gbemisola loved it so much that she had it recreated. Sadly, what she got, in the end, didn't quite meet her expectations.

In the video shared on her page, the lady can be seen wearing what she made which had several features different from the original style.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Interestingly, the video had people torn about whether the tailor got it right or not.

Check out some comments below:

ade.xo.xo:

"It’s cool now. She does not need fan at the event just to fling the collar."

twinstima:

"It’s not that bad abeg, using everything for clout smh!"

chyoma_cy:

"I don’t see anything wrong with the cloth."

jhiboo:

"But the tailor tried now, can't really defend the back but for the front she tried, make she commot that thing way she put for head."

fd_fashion_store:

"The fabrics are not the same, what you got is Velvet sequin."

heayoajanibrand:

"Did she pay what this babe paid???? Ehnn... Or did she go to a tailor that's as good as the other.... You people should know what you're are doing abeg..."

sugar_kvng_:

"How much you pay na him we wan know."

Nengi reveals how much she paid for her birthday looks

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2020 ex-housemate, Nengi Rebecca Hampson, left social media users buzzing with reactions after she revealed just how much went into creating her birthday looks.

Recall the actress who marked her 24th birthday on January 1, 2022, shared photos of herself rocking three stunning outfits to mark her new age.

The reality star who was styled by Swanky Jerry revealed she paid the celebrity stylist a whopping $35,000 (N14.4m) for the styling of her birthday looks.

Source: Legit.ng