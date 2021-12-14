When it comes to looking trendy and stylish, there is no telling how far people would go to get their desired looks, even when it involves near-impossible styles.

This appears to be the case of a lady currently trending on social media after she uploaded a hair tutorial via her Tiktok page.

The 2-braid video has sparked reactions online. Photo credit: @nigerianbraids

Source: Instagram

In the video, the lady who sports very short hair is seen with only the frontal part of a weave, around her head.

After using a straightener on the attachment, the lady parts her short hair right in the middle and follows that action by applying gel which she uses to stretch the hair out and into the two-braid hairdo.

Watch video below:

Reactions trail video

The video which has since gone viral had several social media users amused over the incredulity of the tutorial.

Check out some comments below:

okeme.victoria:

"I prefer not to speak."

adah_nwachukwu:

"Can some please find me, cause i'm lost."

butyouaintkish:

"Just why?"

bellalabomba:

"Jesus take the wheel,the dashboard and the entire car! Why did she use gorilla glue for her edges???"

jumpsuit_magazine

"Be like say eyes dey pain me."

pixelzkonceptwigs:

"What did I just watch?"

moyin______:

"Please don’t do it again."

doubaraaganaba:

"This is so creative. She did an amazing job with limited materials."

yira.xo:

"You go carry this thing commit?"

