American professional boxing promoter and former professional boxer, Floyd Mayweather, is certainly one man who loves to look swaggy, no matter the weather and this time is no different.

Mayweather who is currently in Moscow, Russia, did not forget to take his American swagger with him.

The boxing champion is known for his lavish lifestyle. Photo credit: @floydmayweather, @elitefashionpolice

Source: Instagram

He took to his Instagram page of over 25 million followers to share some outdoor photos of himself, looking expensive - as per usual.

In the photos, the boxing champ is seen rocking a Fendi Down Jacket which, according to lyst.com, costs N1.3 million (€2,800).

Sporting black pants, he donned a pair of Fendi Signature Black Leather Boots which costs N512k ($1,246).

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

This brings the total of his Fendi wear to N1,812,000.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Swanky Jerry in designer ensemble

Popular Nigerian celebrity stylist, Jeremiah Ogbodo who is professionally known as Swanky Jerry, is one fashionista with an eccentric sense of style that more often than not, gets people talking.

The talented stylist who has been responsible for a lot of iconic celebrity looks is no stranger to looking glamorous too.

A while ago, Swanky posted a photo of himself looking swaggy as usual. Most notable on him was the Gucci tote bag he posed with.

DJ Cuppy rocks pink dress in Dubai

Florence Otedola, who is better known as DJ Cuppy, is having the time of her life in Dubai, attending events and looking fabulous while doing so too.

A brief trip through the Oxford student's Instagram page shows she has been living it up in the city and serving some stylish looks that have left her fans in awe.

Just recently, the Gelato crooner attended the GQ Middle East Awards looking like a million bucks and a brief search shows that her pink ensemble was in fact almost the same amount in naira.

Serena Williams twins with daughter

American professional athlete, Serena Williams may be high up there on the social radar and above the class of many people but she certainly isn't afraid to do certain 'regular' things especially when it comes to motherhood.

The tennis champion who is also a fashion designer, philanthropist among other things, never misses an opportunity to show off her adorable daughter, Olympia with billionaire hubby, Alexis Ohanian.

A trip through her Instagram page shows that she also loves to rock identical outfits with her little girl and it is just too adorable.

Source: Legit