Nigerian media personality and Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, is one of the male celebrities in Nigeria who never fail to serve looks at every given opportunity.

If you're inviting Ebuka to your event, be prepared to share the spotlight because he will most definitely show up and show out.

The media personality attended the Christmas party hosted by Tony Elumelu. Photo credit: @ebuka

Source: Instagram

A perfect case in point is his recent post in which he shared a video of his look to the star-studded Christmas party hosted by billionaire businessman, Tony Elumelu.

In the video, the BBNaija host and top fashion icon is seen in an all-black ensemble comprising of a v-neck silk-like shirt with fringe accent and a pair of fitted pants.

He accessorized the look with some dark sunshades and kept his punk hairstyle in a clean fade.

Check out the slow-mo video below:

Ebuka in a jumpsuit

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is one fashionista who never turns down an opportunity to take fashion risks. Perhaps, this is one reason he is loved and admired by many fans.

Jumpsuits are not for everyone - especially when you think about taking bathroom breaks in them. While it is popular among the ladies, a lot of men tend to shy away from the trendy look.

Well, a while ago, Ebuka rocked a jumpsuit and we cannot help but re-stan him!

The stunning piece which was designed by menswear brand, Vanskere is dedicated to creating urban African luxury pieces.

A brief trip to their website shows the outfit isn't in the catalogue on display as it was custom-made for the media personality.

