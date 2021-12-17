Florence Otedola, who is better known as DJ Cuppy, is currently having the time of her life in Dubai, attending events and looking fabulous while doing so too.

A brief trip through the Oxford student's Instagram page shows she has been living it up in the city and serving some stylish looks that have left her fans in awe.

The dress costs almost a million naira. Photo credit: @cuppymusic, distric5boutique.com

Just recently, the Gelato crooner attended the GQ Middle East Awards looking like a million bucks and a brief search shows that her ensemble was in fact almost the same amount in naira.

Cuppy who sported her signature hair colour, rocked a sleeveless tiered tulle gown by Zeena Zaki, an Iraqi haute couture fashion designer who launched her first fashion atelier in Dubai back in 2003.

According to district5boutique.com, the dress is being sold for N779k ($1,900).

Swipe to see more photos below:

Temi Otedola in designer dress

Temi Otedola, the daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, recently stepped out for an event look stunning in a black and white dress.

If there is one thing Temi knows how to do, then it is definitely the art of rocking expensive items with such class and elegance that leaves many in awe.

The fashion influencer who has amassed over a million followers has risen to become one of Nigeria's most stylish young celebrities.

Just recently, she took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself rocking a black and white mini dress by Miscreants.

Mercy Eke in designer ensemble

By now, one needs no introduction to who Mercy Eke is especially when it comes to luxury fashion and style.

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 winner never misses an opportunity to remind fans just how high her taste is when it comes to her looks and this time is no different.

A few days ago, Lambo - as she is fondly called - shared some photos of herself sporting a colourful ensemble.

She donned a ruffle top which she tucked in a pair of orange pants. For accessories, she rocked a purple gold-chain purse and a pair of pumps in the same colour - all of which cost quite some money.

