Veteran movie star Bayo Bankole has taken to social media to celebrate the occasion of turning a new age

The actor popular for his role as Boy Alinco in comedy TV series, Papa Ajasco, disclosed that he clocked the age of 53

Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages

Popular Nollywood actor Bayo Bankole aka Boy Alinco is filled with a spirit of gratitude to God as he has witnessed the celebration of another birthday.

The veteran film star who played Boy Alinco in popular comedy series, Papa Ajasco, clocked the age of 53 on Wednesday, August 11.

Taking to his page on Instagram with a post dedicated to mark the occasion, the celebrant wrote:

"Oniduro mi E seun... Eledumare mo dupe... Happy birthday Ayinde Omo Bankole."

Check out his post below:

Fans, colleagues celebrate Bankole

Upon sharing the post, fans and colleagues of the actor thronged his comment section with congratulatory messages and words of prayers.

Read what some of them had to say below:

sexyabbey4real said:

"Happy birthday to you...I wish you many more years to come."

exclusiveajike said:

"Happy birthday to you Banky, long life in good health and wealth."

royalbutler_drinks_cocktails said:

"Boyobanky Happy birthday dude."

imoranmediausa said:

"Happy glorious birthday to you my wonderful egbon."

king_ty2000 said:

"Congratulations Happy Birthday dear brother. Many happy returns humble man."

pearls_ayomi

"Happy Birthday to you... wishing you many more years on earth in good health ijmn."

Source: Legit.ng