Porsha Williams got married to the love of her life, Simon Guobadia, in a lavish wedding ceremony on November 26

For their white wedding, Porsha dressed in a regal ballgown while Simon sported a military look

Several fashion lovers reacted to his outfit choice, with many of them questioning the reason for the uniform

Porsha Williams had social media buzzing with reactions following her much-talked-about wedding with Simon Guobadia.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star made a beautiful bride as she donned a stunning ballgown with a huge crown, making her look like a real-life princess.

Photos of the couple on their special day. Credit: @porsha4real

Source: Instagram

She wore her hair down in wavy curls, and attached to the crown was a cathedral veil.

Simon, however, ditched the traditional suit option and went for something extra.

He sported decorated military regalia, complete with the cap, leaving many people with questions.

Check out the photos below:

Internet users vote down Simon Guobadia's wedding outfit

Many people who saw the photos were not impressed by the outfit choice, as they questioned whether he was in the military or a pilot.

natty.hendrix:

"This is ridiculous and weird lol . Not even a diplomat or royalty so why are they dressed like this."

0mobe:

"He looking like Idi Amin in that uniform."

bosslady_jen:

"I don’t understand his outfit. Is he in the military? But I’m happy for her."

sheaintnococo:

"What is the Princess Diana is going on here?!? What war did he fight in?! Im low key curious?!"

lifeofmegank:

"somebody said he's a soldier in the army of the Lord"

noyahking:

"He look like the nutcracker. Just stiff and lean."

danzjustine:

"That is neither royal or army general. That’s corny."

blasianshay:

"Soldier, or pilot?"

Source: Legit.ng