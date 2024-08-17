Famous Nigerian social media personality and investment banker Farooq Oreagba recently made some stirring revelations about his love life and past relationships

During a chat with Timi Agbaje, Farooq Oreagba spoke about his humble beginnings when he used to work as a labourer in the market and use the proceeds to further his education

He also spoke about his previous marriage, where he confirmed that he had been divorced twice, but he is currently in a serious relationship

Nigeria's king of Steeze, Farooq Oreagba, was recently interviewed by the popular content creator Timi Agbaje.

During their chat, the Steeze maestro spoke about days of little beginnings, surviving cancer and his two previously crashed marriages.

Nigerian billionaire Farooq Oreagba recently spoke to Timi Agbaje, during which he opened up about his marital life and surviving two divorces. Photo credit: @vaiper66/@timiagbaje

Oreagba revealed that he had been married twice, and both times, the marriages crashed. He also shared that the marriage has produced three kids, all boys.

However, during the conversation with Timi Agbaje, which stirred reactions online, he said he was the one who had walked out of his two previous marriages.

"I'm in a relationship" - Oreagba breaks hearts

The Ijebu-Ode man also spoke about all the numerous names women have called him since his viral moment at the 2024 Ojude-Oba.

However, he left many heartbroken when he revealed during the interview that he is now in a relationship, though he is not married and isn't considering marriage anytime soon.

Netizens react to Oreagba's comments about marriage

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral interview:

@lolade_okusanya:

"See as I just dey smile. Abeg make I go pray jare. Up and grateful oh lord."

@girlisposh:

"This interview sweet pass some people’s relationship chaiiiii."

@derrickchidumebi:

"There is Femi and there is Babafemi. This man here is Obafemi 😂 I like his energy."

@eaglemax_pictures:

"This will have problem with Maintaining relationship with women… You walked away twice, no one leaves u, do you love her? : answer : we are getting there…"

@toketinde:

"This man has main character energy."

@wethebest_in_everything_we_do:

"I like this man, he's living his best life, don't allow anyone or anything to pressure you. Cos if you kpai today everyone go move on."

@leada01:

"We can’t deny it. He has the lead role character 😂😂😂steeze on 10000000."

@swtonyinwa:

"He could not give a straight answer to “do you love her “? He had to go round and round and did not answer the question.She is doing a lot for him . Women know your place in a man’s heart."

@queenbee_shellz:

"He Kuku no look like who go fit stay for marriage."

@waterboei:

"I love the way he speaks so fluent."

Expensive sunshades at Ojude Oba festival trends

Legit.ng recalls reporting earlier that pictures from the Ojude Oba event that circulated the internet showed an array of colourful Aso-Oke's and headgear worn by both men and women, young and old.

However, some of the expensive sunglasses worn by attendees have stirred the attention of many Nigerians on social media.

Some designers on display included Dolce & Gabbana, Cartier, Louis Vuitton, Tom Ford, Ray-ban and many more, with prices ranging from as low as $350 to as high as $2,300.

