Gospel singer and cleric Nathaniel Bassey revealed during the Halleluyah Challenge that he received a vision concerning a rising minister

Bassey said Satan had planted someone in the young minister's circle, specifically targeting them and a head of department in their ministry

The cleric withheld the minister's identity but prayed publicly, declaring that the plot against them would not come to pass

Gospel music minister Nathaniel Bassey has stirred conversations online after sharing what he described as a divine warning meant for a young, unnamed colleague in ministry.

The cleric delivered the message during the Hallelujah Challenge, a popular online prayer gathering he hosts. He told his audience that God had opened his eyes to a troubling vision involving a rising gospel minister whose name and gender he deliberately kept private to avoid unnecessary speculation.

Nathaniel Bassey shares what God showed him about a young gospel singer while he was praying. Photo credit@nathanielblow

Source: Instagram

According to Bassey, the vision revealed that an agent had been strategically placed inside this minister's inner circle, with a specific assignment targeting two people: a head of department within the ministry and the minister themselves.

Nathaniel Bassey details the vision

He explained that the plot did not involve full bedroom activity but rather physical intimacy that would still be damaging enough to destroy the minister's reputation and years of work. Bassey noted that the planted agent was reportedly willing to go further than what the vision revealed, suggesting the encounter was carefully orchestrated rather than accidental, as he spoke during Hallelujah Challenge.

Video of Nathaniel Bassey addressing the congregation on Hallelujah Challenge surfaces as fans react. Photo credit@nathanielblow

Source: Instagram

Citing Jude 1:24, he declared a prayer of protection over the unnamed minister, asking God to keep them from falling. He extended the prayer to cover spouses, leaders, and members of the body of Christ broadly, saying:

"I declare a way of escape. That plan shall not happen...if it remains a nanosecond for you to give in, may the hand of God yank you away from it."

Here is the Instagram video of the cleric speaking about the young minister:

Fans react to Bassey's warning

Watch the Hallelujah Challenge warning that has set social media ablaze [here](https://www.instagram.com/reels/DeyZWYPMlLu/).

The video drew significant engagement from followers, many of whom responded with prayers and caution for ministers in leadership:

@t_k_voices_akewi wrote:

"For the lord shall give his angels charges over us to guide us in our ways lest we dash our feet against the stone…… thank you Jesus for the revelation….. God preserve your own oh lord"

@telehealth_enthusiast commented:

"It's best to reach out to this said minister."

@asante_retail stated:

"It will not happen, it will not come to pass so says the Lord of Hosts"

@temixthomas_ reacted:

"They don talk oh !!!! Ehhhhhh ..... filter the wolfs around you. People dey craze oh."

@dremmainnocent shared:

"Amen. That scripture literally pop out in my spirit yesterday when I was saying to myself, even if mami water come out to tempt me, I still won't fall. It is not by might, nor by power but by the SPIRIT OF GOD."

@ankaracious wrote:

"Amen... Ministers create boundaries oo even as God continues to keep His own from falling"

Nathaniel Bassey shows off "daughter"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nathaniel Bassey shared a video showcasing his “daughter” to the amazement of fans.

In the clip, the young lady was showing off what she had learnt as she performed during the Hallelujah Challenge. She was ministering, and many were delighted by her inspiring words.

Fans were also captivated by the young lady's ministration, showering praise on the gospel singer.

Source: Legit.ng