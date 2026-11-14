2Baba posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to Annie Idibia from a secondary Instagram account bearing his real name, Ujah Idibia

The veteran singer's second post came hours after he had already acknowledged Annie on his verified page using his 2025 track Celebrate

The caption on the secret account included a deeply personal message, calling Annie his 'Queen' and assuring her she is 'loved dearly'

Nigerian music legend 2Baba went beyond the expected on Friday, 13 November, when he marked estranged wife Annie Idibia's birthday not once, but twice on Instagram, the second time from what appeared to be a private, personal account.

The second tribute surfaced on a profile bearing his real name, Ujah Idibia, rather than his stage identity.

2Baba makes headlines over alleged secret Instagram account amid Annie Idibia's birthday. Credit: @annieidibia, @2babaofficial

Source: Instagram

On that account, he shared a video of Annie and her friends celebrating her birthday and accompanied it with a warm, tender caption that read:

"Massive birthday blessings Queen @annieidibia1. May the universe be on ur side always. Just know u are loved dearly. More love n light for u. Have a wonderful Bday ❤️ ❤️ 😍"

2Baba's Earlier Birthday Tribute to Annie

Hours before the personal account post surfaced, the Afrobeats veteran had already acknowledged the Nollywood actress on his verified, public Instagram story.

He paired a photo of Annie with his 2025 single Celebrate, allowing the song's lyrics to carry part of the message.

The track plays: "Celebrate eeh, Celebrate eeh, If person do well I go celebrate eeeh, Celebrate eeh. Celebrate eeh. No time for hating I go celebrate eeeh."

The two gestures together drew significant attention online, with many fans reading into the meaning behind the double tribute.

2Baba and Annie Idibia's Relationship

2Baba and Annie Idibia have been one of Nigeria's most discussed couples for years. Their bond, which has played out publicly through both joyful and turbulent chapters, has remained in the spotlight despite reports of a split between them.

2Baba and Annie Idibia trend as alleged secret Instagram account draws attention. Credit: @2babaofficial

Source: Instagram

The pair share children together, and the singer's willingness to celebrate her so openly, particularly through what appears to be a more private, personal account, struck many as a meaningful gesture.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that 2Baba's brother and daughter Isabella also joined in celebrating Annie on her birthday, underscoring that the goodwill extended beyond the singer himself.

Watch the birthday celebration video that caught fans' attention:

2Baba and new wife Natasha Osawaru trend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba and his wife made headlines on blogs following a recent event they attended.

A video, which captured how both the musician and the Edo State lawmaker behaved at the event, has circulated on social media.

Netizens were more engrossed in the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng