NNPC reduced petrol pump prices across four Nigerian cities, with Sokoto recording the biggest cut of N66 per litre

Lagos now has the lowest pump price among the four cities at N1,289 per litre, down from N1,350

Depot prices also fell at several locations, including Lagos, Port Harcourt, Calabar and Warri, on November 13, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has cut petrol pump prices at its retail outlets in Abuja, Lagos, Kaduna and Sokoto, giving motorists some relief from the high fuel costs that have persisted since the deregulation of Nigeria's downstream petroleum sector.

The revised prices, drawn from the company's latest price sheet, show reductions ranging from N52 to N66 per litre across the four cities.

Petrol prices have dropped across four NNPC locations. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

New NNPC petrol prices across four locations

In Abuja, the pump price dropped from N1,380 to N1,325 per litre, a reduction of N55.

Lagos recorded the sharpest fall in absolute terms among the southern cities, with the price falling N61 from N1,350 to N1,289 per litre, the lowest rate among the four locations.

Motorists in Kaduna will now pay N1,329 per litre, down from N1,381, a cut of N52. Sokoto saw the biggest single reduction, with the price falling N66 from N1,378 to N1,312 per litre.

Location Previous price New price Reduction Abuja N1,380 N1,325 N55 Lagos N1,350 N1,289 N61 Kaduna N1,381 N1,329 N52 Sokoto N1,378 N1,312 N66

Depot petrol prices also fall across major locations

Wholesale depot prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also moved lower at several terminals, according to a mid-day price report dated Friday, November 13, 2026.

In Lagos, Dangote Refinery lowered its depot price from N1,190 to N1,175 per litre, the lowest reported depot rate in the city. African Terminal and Ascon each cut their prices by N20 to N1,185, while NIPCO made the largest single reduction in Lagos, dropping its price by N35 from N1,220 to N1,185 per litre, Vangaurd reports.

Petrol depot prices decline across major Nigerian cities as several marketers adjust their rates. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Aiteo, Integrated and Wosbab also trimmed their rates. However, Pinnacle bucked the trend, raising its price slightly from N1,200 to N1,205 per litre, while Techno Oil held firm at N1,200.

Petroluemprice.ng data shows that outside Lagos, Masters in Port Harcourt cut its depot price from N1,248 to N1,225 per litre, while Matrix lowered its rate marginally from N1,250 to N1,248.

In Calabar, both Alkanes and Sobaz dropped their prices from N1,240 to N1,220 per litre. Warri also recorded declines, with Matrix reducing its price by N30 to N1,230, though A.Y.M Shafa and Parker kept their prices unchanged at N1,242 per litre.

The adjustments reflect ongoing price movements in Nigeria's deregulated petroleum market, where depot and pump rates continue to vary by location and marketer.

NMDPRA assures Nigerians of adequate petrol supply

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) had assured Nigerians that the country had sufficient petroleum products to meet domestic demand.

The regulator urged consumers to avoid panic buying and hoarding of petroleum products ahead of the festive season.

According to the agency, supplies of diesel (AGO), petrol (PMS) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) remain adequate to meet the country's consumption needs.

Source: Legit.ng