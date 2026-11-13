Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido was named the face of PUBG Mobile's FLASH launch campaign across Africa on November 12, 2026

The partnership introduced an exclusive in-game "King Set" tied to Davido, targeting the continent's growing mobile gaming audience

PUBG Mobile FLASH launched on November 13, 2026, as a lighter version of the game designed to work on a wider range of devices

Davido has taken his influence well beyond music, landing a major brand deal as the official face of PUBG Mobile's FLASH campaign across Africa.

The Afrobeats heavyweight announced the collaboration on Instagram on November 12, 2026, sharing a promotional clip in which he speaks directly to fans about jumping into the popular battle royale game.

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido partners with PUBG Mobile to promote its FLASH game launch across Africa. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

The campaign marks a significant expansion of his brand footprint into the continent's fast-growing gaming scene.

In the video, Davido told his fans he is "dropping into PUBG MOBILE" and assured players that "no big phone, no problem", a nod to the game's newly widened device compatibility.

The singer also invited fans to unlock his exclusive "King Set" in-game, blending his personal brand with the game's new content offering.

His caption added to the hype:

"30BG, OBO IS DROPPING IN! 🪂🔥 PUBG MOBILE FLASH is here! ⚡ Any phones can join the action now. 📱 Let's make this lobby LOUD! 🌍🎮 Download PUBG MOBILE FLASH and squad up with me!"

What Is PUBG Mobile FLASH?

PUBG Mobile FLASH is a trimmed-down edition of the original game, built with a smaller download size but retaining the core maps and gameplay that made the title globally popular.

It officially launched on November 13, 2026, with a specific focus on expanding access across Africa by lowering the technical requirements needed to run it.

The idea is to bring more players into the fold, particularly in markets where high-end smartphones remain less common.

Davido's role as campaign ambassador is intended to drive awareness and downloads among the region's large and youthful gaming audience, with the "King Set" serving as an in-game incentive tied directly to his persona.

Watch Davido's announcement for PUBD Mobile in the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Davido's gaming deal

The announcement generated strong enthusiasm online, with many fans celebrating the partnership as another example of Davido carrying Nigerian culture onto global platforms.

@MikkyInnovate wrote:

"Wow This is huge Congratulations @davido"

@Trudychichi11 reacted:

"Davido securing these global deals like it's nothing🔥😂"

@JamesAdisa14 commented:

"Very dark fool go set camera soon 😂"

@RAyomide9630 said:

"OBO sha Dey move forward to forward 🙌🏻🙌🏻"

@crimsonOnexx added:

"Person dey carry our country globally one local champion say e won bring am down, carry on sir"

Afrobeats singer Davido takes on a new role in the gaming industry through PUBG Mobile's latest African campaign. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Video of Davido and wife's cosy moment trends

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido and Chioma caught fans’ attention after a video showed the couple sharing a tender moment aboard a private jet to Tanzania on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

The loved-up scene sparked admiration and reactions online, with many fans also bringing up the recent VDM drama involving the singer.

Source: Legit.ng