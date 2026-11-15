The Canadian government clarified that marrying a Canadian citizen does not automatically grant citizenship to a foreign spouse

Foreign spouses must spend at least 1,095 days physically in Canada within a five-year eligibility period to qualify

The eligibility period carries specific conditions, including a minimum of 730 days as a permanent resident

The Canadian government has clarified that foreign nationals who marry Canadian citizens do not automatically receive citizenship and must meet the same residency requirements as any other adult or minor applicant.

According to official guidance published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, spouses of Canadian citizens must have been physically present in Canada for at least 1,095 days, which equals three years, within a five-year eligibility period before they can apply for citizenship.

Canada sets the residency period foreign spouses must meet before becoming citizens. Photo credit: Margarita-Young, Andrej Ivanov

Source: Getty Images

Canadian citizenship: How the eligibility period works

The five-year eligibility period is counted back from the date the applicant signs their citizenship application. Within that window, at least 730 days must have been spent as a permanent resident.

The government also specified that certain periods are excluded from the calculation entirely, including time served in prison, time spent on parole or probation, and any period during which a person is waiting for a decision on a refugee claim.

However, some time spent outside permanent resident status may still count.

Days in Canada as a temporary resident or protected person can be included in the calculation, as can time spent outside Canada while serving as a Crown servant or as a family member of a Crown servant.

Canadian citizenship: What the government advises

The Canadian government encouraged applicants to accumulate more than the minimum 1,095 days before submitting their application, noting that calculation errors can occur and a larger buffer reduces the risk of a shortfall during processing.

The guidance applies in 2026 and covers all spouses of Canadian citizens, regardless of how long the marriage has been in place or where the couple currently resides.

Legit.ng reported that Canada set a minimum age requirement for applicants seeking its 10-year passport.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada opened a new permanent residence pathway for 45,000 spouses and children of residents.

Canada PR pathway for 100,000 foreign workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada opened a permanent residence pathway for 100,000 foreign workers.

The time-limited measure, announced by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), forms part of the government's 2027–2029 Immigration Levels Plan aimed at reducing application backlogs and addressing labour shortages.

The initiative also provides additional admission spaces for up to 45,000 spouses, common-law partners and dependent children of Canadian citizens or permanent residents.

Source: Legit.ng