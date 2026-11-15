Docufast launches an online platform for Nigerians to request affidavits, personal documents and business registration services

Advertised prices range from N4,000 for most affidavits to N75,000 for company incorporation, with express processing available

Applicants can upload documents, pay online and receive reviewed digital copies, but should verify requirements with relevant authorities

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerians seeking affidavits, business registration certificates and other official documents now have another option following the launch of an online processing platform by Lagos-based Docufast Integrated Services Limited.

The platform, launched on November 11, 2026, is designed to simplify access to documentation services traditionally associated with lengthy queues, repeated office visits and additional costs charged by intermediaries.

Nigerian firm unveils platform for Nigerians to get CAC, affidavits and other sensitive government documents Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

According to the company, individuals and business owners can initiate requests, upload supporting documents, make payments and receive completed documents through its website, docufast.ng.

New prices for affidavits and newspaper publications

Docufast said its services cover change-of-name affidavits, declarations of age, replacement documentation for lost SIM cards, passports and driver's licences, and corrections involving National Identification Number (NIN) and West African Examinations Council (WAEC) records.

Most affidavit requests cost N4,000, including applicable court fees, with processing estimated at two to three working days.

The company also offers an express service for N5,000, promising same-day delivery for orders confirmed before 2 p.m. on working days.

It said customers would receive a refund of the additional express fee if the delivery commitment was not met.

A combined change-of-name affidavit and newspaper publication service costs N14,000.

CAC registration and annual returns services

Beyond personal documentation, the platform provides Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration and compliance services for entrepreneurs and established businesses.

Business owners can check their registration status using their Registration Certificate (RC) or Business Name (BN) numbers without paying a verification fee.

The service also identifies outstanding annual returns and possible risks associated with non-compliance.

According to Docufast, filing outstanding annual returns costs from N15,000 per year, while business name registration is priced at N40,000.

Company incorporation is listed at N75,000, with the company describing both registration charges as inclusive of applicable fees.

These are Docufast's advertised service charges, rather than necessarily the fees payable directly to the CAC.

How Nigerians can apply online

Applicants are required to visit the platform, select their preferred documentation service and provide the necessary information.

Docufast said customers would receive a fixed quotation within one minute before uploading identification documents and completing payment through supported channels.

Completed documents undergo human review before delivery, while digital copies are stored in an online vault.

The company said QR codes would also be provided to support document verification.

However, applicants should confirm that documents obtained through third-party services meet the requirements of the relevant government agency or receiving institution.

Founder explains reason for launching platform

Speaking on the initiative, Docufast founder Ajibola Adeboye said the company was responding to difficulties Nigerians encounter when obtaining routine documents, according to a ThisDay report.

He noted that documentation delays could affect employment opportunities, business transactions and access to essential services.

Adeboye said the platform was developed to reduce dependence on intermediaries while making processing costs more transparent.

Nigerian firm unveils platform for Nigerians to get CAC, affidavits and other sensitive government documents Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Twitter

Company introduces referral programme

Docufast also announced a referral programme targeting point-of-sale operators, cyber cafés, travel agents and coworking spaces.

Participating businesses will earn 10% of the company's service fee for every completed order they refer.

The launch reflects growing efforts by private service providers to digitise administrative processes, although the issuance and legal validity of official documents remain subject to the requirements of the relevant authorities.

7 requirements, documents for free CAC registration

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians hoping to formalise their small businesses without paying registration fees can take advantage of government-backed initiatives offering free business name registration through the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

One such initiative is the partnership between the CAC and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), designed to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) enter the formal economy.

Source: Legit.ng