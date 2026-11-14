AIG Jimoh Decorates Newly Promoted Senior Police Officers in Lagos

AIG Olohundare Moshood Jimoh decorated 37 newly promoted senior police officers at Zone 2 Headquarters in Onikan, Lagos, on Friday, November 13, 2026

The promoted officers span five ranks, from Deputy Superintendent to Deputy Commissioner of Police, following approvals by the Police Service Commission

AIG Jimoh charged the officers to uphold professionalism, respect human rights and show greater commitment to duty in their new roles

Onikan, Lagos state - The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 2 Headquarters, Lagos, AIG Olohundare Moshood Jimoh, decorated 37 newly promoted senior police officers with their new ranks on Friday, November 13, 2026, at the MD Abubakar Hall, Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos.

The promotions were approved by the Police Service Commission and covered five ranks across the command.

AIG Olohundare Moshood Jimoh decorates newly promoted senior police officers during a ceremony at the Zone 2 Headquarters in Onikan, Lagos, on Friday, November 13, 2026. Photo: Zone 2 police command

Source: UGC

Officers Promoted Across Five Ranks

A total of five officers were elevated to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP): DCP Awoyale Olufemi, DCP Tajudeen Adisa, DCP Oluyemisi Ojo, DCP Abosede Salami and DCP Adetuberu Oluwatoyin. Three officers were promoted to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP): ACP Olutekunbi E. Anuoluwapo, ACP Emmanuel Kayode and ACP Kenneth Iyayi.

The rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) went to CSP Chidi Okoye, CSP Ibrahim Ali and CSP Ojebisi Wasiu Ademola. Three Superintendents of Police were also decorated: SP Okanya Johnson, SP Mustapha Idowu and SP Salami Saheed. Twenty-three Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) received their new ranks, including DSP Adeyinka Busari, DSP Eguebor Evelyn, DSP Gimba Yaro, DSP Joseph Omokhodion and DSP Ganiyu Adeyomi, among others.

AIG Jimoh Calls for Greater Responsibility

Addressing the officers at the ceremony, AIG Jimoh said the promotions were a recognition of their dedication, professionalism and hard work. He warned that elevation in rank brings higher expectations and urged each officer to justify the confidence placed in them by showing stronger commitment to duty, respect for human rights and strict adherence to the rule of law.

The AIG also commended the Police Service Commission for the timely promotion of deserving officers, noting that such recognition boosts morale across the force. He praised the Inspector General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, for his leadership and sustained focus on officer welfare.

Responding on behalf of her colleagues, DCP Oluyemisi Ojo expressed gratitude to God, the Police Service Commission and the Inspector General of Police. She specifically thanked AIG Jimoh for the honour of the decoration ceremony, saying his leadership had positively shaped the careers of many officers under his command.

DCP Ojo pledged that the promoted officers would remain committed to their duties and uphold the core values of the Nigeria Police Force in line with international best practices, while maintaining discipline, integrity and respect for fundamental human rights.

The ceremony was attended by members of the Zone 2 headquarters management team, officers from the Lagos and Ogun state police commands, as well as families, friends and members of the press.

Some of the 37 newly promoted senior police officers pose for photographs after their decoration ceremony at the Zone 2 Headquarters in Lagos. Photo: Zone 2 police command

Source: UGC

AIG Jimoh Says Constructive Criticism Strengthens Police

In another report, AIG Jimoh called for stronger collaboration between the media and security agencies, saying constructive criticism from journalists helps improve public institutions and accountability. He made the remarks in Abuja while receiving the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Federal Capital Territory Council’s Crime Fighter of the Year award during the council’s annual Press Week.

The Zone 2 police command chief, who oversees Lagos and Ogun states, said journalists should be seen as partners in nation-building rather than adversaries, stressing that responsible reporting plays a key role in strengthening democratic institutions and public trust.

Source: Legit.ng