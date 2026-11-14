MC Oluomo has attracted attention after a video showed him dancing with CEO Luminee, wife of Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha

The event, held in Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday, November 12, featured music, dancing, and traditional displays as guests celebrated with the couple.

In the viral clip, MC Oluomo held both of Luminee's hands as they danced, while Baba Ijesha and other guests watched

A video showing the President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), MC Oluomo, dancing with CEO Luminee, wife of Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha, at their child's dedication ceremony has attracted attention online.

The celebration took place on Thursday, November 12, in Ikeja, Lagos State, bringing together friends, family members, and other guests to celebrate the couple.

However, one moment from the party has become a talking point after footage of MC Oluomo and Luminee dancing together surfaced online.

MC Oluomo caught dancing with Baba Ijesha’s wife. Photos: @deevibesmedia/IG.

Source: Instagram

MC Oluomo takes over dance floor with Baba Ijesha's wife

In the viral video, MC Oluomo was seen holding both hands of CEO Luminee as they danced to the music playing at the event.

The NURTW leader appeared to enjoy the moment as he moved along with the fashion designer, while her husband, Baba Ijesha, and other guests looked on.

The footage captured a lively atmosphere at the celebration, with guests enjoying the music and entertainment.

MC Oluomo had earlier arrived at the grand event and joined the couple on the dance floor, adding to the excitement with live music and traditional displays.

Watch the X video of MC Oluomo and Baba Ijesha dancing here:

Reactions trail MC Oluomo and Baba Ijesha's wife's dance video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@World_chels stated:

"See people wey dey ijesha back. Haters go dìe of hatred."

@Phemotee commented:

"Thank you mc oluomo for showing love"

@Educatedpainter wrote;

"Observation no be crime"

@kujjoba noted:

"But seriously I personally don't like this"

Daddy Freeze mocks Baba Ijesha

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that media personality Daddy Freeze mocked Baba Ijesha after the actor welcomed a baby boy with CEO Luminee seven months after leaving prison.

Daddy Freeze questioned the timing of the conception in an Instagram video, joking that the actor might have transferred the pregnancy via Bluetooth.

The broadcaster teased that the baby might also be premature while highlighting that Nigerian prisons do not recognise conjugal visits.

Source: Legit.ng