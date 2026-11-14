Finland's immigration authority outlined a seven-step process for students applying for a first residence permit from outside the country

Applicants must prove their identity in person at a Finnish mission or VFS Global centre in their country of residence

Successful applicants can collect their residence permit card at the mission they visited and must register their address upon arrival in Finland

Finland has published a step-by-step guide for international students who want to apply for a first residence permit for studies from outside the country, using the government's online platform, Enter Finland.

The process covers everything from checking eligibility to preparing for life in Finland after arrival, and is designed for applicants who are not already living in the country.

Finland's immigration authority outlines a clear seven-step process on Enter Finland for international students applying. Photo credit: AFP/Getty

Source: UGC

How the application process works

The first thing applicants must do is confirm whether they actually need a residence permit, since not every student is required to obtain one.

Those who do qualify must then gather the supporting documents required for a student permit before logging onto Enter Finland to complete, pay for, and submit their application online.

After submitting, applicants must book an appointment at a Finnish diplomatic mission or a VFS Global application centre in their home country to verify their identity in person. This step cannot be skipped, as identity confirmation is mandatory before authorities will process the permit.

Once the visit is done, applicants can track the progress of their case directly on the Enter Finland platform. The decision will also be communicated through the same system, so applicants do not need to visit the mission again to find out the outcome.

If the application is approved, the residence permit card will be sent to the same mission the applicant visited for their identity appointment. Applicants must then collect the card from that location before travelling to Finland.

What happens after arrival

Students who receive a positive decision are advised to prepare for several administrative steps upon arriving in Finland. These include obtaining a Finnish personal identity code, registering a home address, recording family relations, and securing a municipality of residence.

The guide also covers the rules around working while studying, as there are limits on how many hours students are permitted to work during their studies under the terms of the residence permit.

The Finnish Immigration Service's guide is intended to help students navigate each stage of the process without missing any critical requirements, with a downloadable checklist available to help applicants confirm they have attached all the correct documents before submitting.

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