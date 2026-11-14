The Irish Department of Justice published residency rules stating that foreigners must not spend more than 70 days outside Ireland in the year before applying for citizenship

Applicants must also show five years of legal residency within the last nine years, with one full continuous year immediately before the application date

Gaps in immigration permission, time on student stamps, and absences above 100 days can make an application entirely ineligible with no room for discretion

Ireland has capped the number of days foreign nationals can spend outside the country at 70 within the 12 months before filing a citizenship application, according to guidance published by the Irish Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration.

The rules apply to anyone seeking Irish citizenship by naturalisation in 2026.

Ireland sets its travel restrictions for foreigners applying for citizenship. Photo credit: Kinga Krzeminska, Charles McQuillan

Source: Getty Images

Under what the department calls the "5 in 9" rule, applicants must show five years of legal residency within the past nine years, plus one full year of unbroken residence immediately before the date they submit their application.

Irish citizenship: How the 70-day absence rule works

The qualifying period for travel is calculated backwards exactly 12 months from the application date.

Someone who applies on November 11, 2025, for example, would have their absences checked from November 11, 2024, to November 10, 2025. Days of departure and return are not counted against the limit.

Where an applicant exceeds 70 days but stays below 100, the Minister of Justice may consider the extra days if the reasons are exceptional, such as a rare medical event or severe family circumstance.

This is decided case by case and is not guaranteed.

However, the department is firm on one point: any applicant who was outside Ireland for more than 100 days during the qualifying period will be considered ineligible outright. No discretion applies in such cases, and the application fee will not be refunded.

Irish citizenship: What can disqualify an application?

Beyond travel limits, certain periods of time in Ireland do not count towards residency at all. Time spent on Stamp 2 or Stamp 2A student permissions, periods without valid immigration permission, and time spent waiting for a protection decision before status is granted are all excluded.

The department also warned that even short gaps between permission renewals can render an application ineligible rather than simply delayed. Applicants are advised to check all Irish Residence Permit (IRP) card dates carefully before applying.

Irish citizenship: Planning tips for prospective applicants

The department recommends that anyone planning to apply tracks all travel dates throughout the qualifying year, checks passport stamps against their records, and avoids long or multiple trips in the months leading up to submission.

Where total absences are likely to exceed the threshold, the guidance suggests postponing the application until a compliant qualifying year has been completed.

Legit.ng reported that Ireland published the age requirement for foreigners applying for its citizenship.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Ireland explained how long foreigners must reside in the country before seeking citizenship.

Income requirement to sponsor parents to Ireland

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ireland shared how much reisdents must earn to sponsor foreign parents.

The figures, listed on the Irish Immigration website under the financial thresholds for 2026, set out exactly how much a sponsor must earn annually before an application can be considered.

The amounts are drawn from Central Statistics Office data on unadjusted average earnings for the second quarter of 2025.

Source: Legit.ng