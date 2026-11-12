BBNaija star Phyna knelt down to greet Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo at the Isakaba movie premiere on November 11, 2026

The two were previously at odds after Phyna sided with VeryDarkMan during his online clash with Iyabo Ojo

Iyabo Ojo's brief pause before hugging Phyna has set tongues wagging, with fans divided over what the gesture means

A single moment at a Nollywood premiere has got social media buzzing, and it involves two personalities many thought were firmly on opposite sides.

At the Isakaba movie premiere held on November 11, 2026, BBNaija star Phyna was spotted dropping to her knees to greet veteran Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo on the blue carpet.

Netizens react to Iyabo Ojo and Phyna’s unexpected moment amid feud rumours. Credit: @iyaboojofespris, @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

What followed, a brief pause from Iyabo before she leaned in to embrace the reality TV star, has since become the talking point of the event.

Phyna and Iyabo Ojo's History

The significance of the encounter is hard to miss given their history. During Iyabo Ojo's public dispute with controversial social media critic VeryDarkMan (Martins Otse), Phyna openly chose VDM's corner, speaking out against the actress. That decision appeared to cost her the relationship.

Phyna later addressed the fallout during a livestream, revealing that Iyabo Ojo had begun to pull away from her, unfollowing her on social media, and no longer engaging with her posts through likes or comments. She attributed the growing distance to her closeness with VeryDarkMan, saying her association with him had dragged her into online drama she had not anticipated.

Fans React to the Blue Carpet Moment

The footage from the premiere captured the lighthearted, celebratory atmosphere of the event. But it was that brief interaction between Phyna and Iyabo Ojo that cut through everything else.

Iyabo Ojo, Phyna’s latest encounter leaves fans questioning their relationship. Credit: @iyaboojo

Source: Instagram

Viewers were quick to weigh in. Some brought up the pair's earlier falling-out and questioned whether one genuflection was enough to put things right.

Others, however, praised Phyna for demonstrating respect towards an elder, regardless of whatever tensions existed between them — pointing to the gesture as a sign of good home training.

The Isakaba film was set for a nationwide cinema debut following the premiere.

Watch the blue carpet moment that has everyone talking:

Iyabo Ojo reacts to daughter's move

Legit.ng reported that fashion and digital media personality Priscilla Ojo confirmed her participation in the Medicaid Cancer Foundation's Walk Away Cancer 12.0 event scheduled to take place in Abuja.

Priscilla would join other participants in a 5-kilometre walk aimed at promoting early cancer detection and raising awareness about the importance of accessible healthcare in Nigeria.

Her involvement in the cancer awareness campaign attracted attention from her mother, Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, who publicly reacted to the announcement on Instagram. Iyabo Ojo's response sparked interest among fans, with many highlighting the importance of supporting initiatives that encourage cancer awareness and early detection.

Source: Legit.ng