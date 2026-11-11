A video of a group video call captured Nollywood actress Kemity rejecting a man's interest in her daughter

The man, identified as Bobby, made his intentions known on the call, prompting a pointed response from the actress

Kemity's daughter Oyindamola recently graduated with an MSc with distinction from a UK university

Nollywood actress and skit maker Kemity has become the talk of social media after a video of her shutting down a man's marriage proposal for her daughter circulated on X on November 11.

In the clip, a man named Bobby joined a group video call and expressed his desire to marry Kemity's daughter, who had recently completed a master's degree in the United Kingdom.

Kemity gives Bobby a harsh response after he expressed his desire to marry her daughter, prompting reactions from Nigerians online. Photo: kemity

Source: Instagram

Rather than entertaining the idea, Kemity fired back with a blistering reply that left little room for interpretation.

The actress called Bobby out directly, criticising him for bleaching his skin, smoking, and what she considered his lack of proper education, among other things.

Online viewers were quick to describe the moment as a full-on roasting.

Kemity's Daughter's academic achievement

The backdrop to the exchange adds weight to Kemity's reaction. Her first daughter, Oyindamola Adeshewa, recently graduated with an MSc in Pharmacëutical Science with distinction from the University of Westminster in London.

Kemity, who raises two daughters as a single mother, had previously spoken publicly about the financial sacrifices involved, including converting earnings, borrowing money when necessary, and consistently putting her children's education ahead of personal spending.

For many viewers, her sharp response to Bobby was not simply banter but a reflection of how seriously she guards the futures she worked so hard to build.

Watch Kemity’s sharp response to the man who wants to marry her daughter in the X video below:

What fans said about Kemity's response

Social media users had plenty to say about the exchange:

@MulllarQuality wrote:

"See roasting 😂😂"

@BobbyOloba commented:

"see as kemity cook Bobby 😂🤧🤧"

@HighkushStrain reacted:

"This talk no too much bayii 😩😭😭"

@gingerlyraw said:

"She finish him life 🤣🤣🤣"

@dreyzkid001 asked:

"Shey Bobby self fit accept am?"

@official_MiDex wrote:

"You don't play with single mother that spent all her life training kids to that level… they can call it faajaa but she dammn serious about it."

@KunleGoldwpu6 added:

"She rubbish ham with truth through faaja😂"

Kemity's heated exchange with a man who wants to marry her daughter sparks reactions. Photo: kemity

Source: Instagram

Kemity confronts Mide Martins at event

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Kemity sparked reactions at a public event after playfully calling out her senior colleague, Mide Martins, over her outfit choice. Mide, who is widely recognised for her signature Iro and Buba style, surprised attendees by stepping out in a simple gown instead of her usual traditional attire.

Seizing the moment, Kemity declared herself an official member of the Iro and Buba gang, while issuing a firm warning to event organisers about her expectations for future invitations.

Source: Legit.ng