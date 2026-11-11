“See Proper Roasting”: Kemity’s Response to Man Who Wants to Marry Her Daughter Sparks Reactions
- A video of a group video call captured Nollywood actress Kemity rejecting a man's interest in her daughter
- The man, identified as Bobby, made his intentions known on the call, prompting a pointed response from the actress
- Kemity's daughter Oyindamola recently graduated with an MSc with distinction from a UK university
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Nollywood actress and skit maker Kemity has become the talk of social media after a video of her shutting down a man's marriage proposal for her daughter circulated on X on November 11.
In the clip, a man named Bobby joined a group video call and expressed his desire to marry Kemity's daughter, who had recently completed a master's degree in the United Kingdom.
Rather than entertaining the idea, Kemity fired back with a blistering reply that left little room for interpretation.
The actress called Bobby out directly, criticising him for bleaching his skin, smoking, and what she considered his lack of proper education, among other things.
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Online viewers were quick to describe the moment as a full-on roasting.
Kemity's Daughter's academic achievement
The backdrop to the exchange adds weight to Kemity's reaction. Her first daughter, Oyindamola Adeshewa, recently graduated with an MSc in Pharmacëutical Science with distinction from the University of Westminster in London.
Kemity, who raises two daughters as a single mother, had previously spoken publicly about the financial sacrifices involved, including converting earnings, borrowing money when necessary, and consistently putting her children's education ahead of personal spending.
For many viewers, her sharp response to Bobby was not simply banter but a reflection of how seriously she guards the futures she worked so hard to build.
Watch Kemity’s sharp response to the man who wants to marry her daughter in the X video below:
What fans said about Kemity's response
Social media users had plenty to say about the exchange:
@MulllarQuality wrote:
"See roasting 😂😂"
@BobbyOloba commented:
"see as kemity cook Bobby 😂🤧🤧"
@HighkushStrain reacted:
"This talk no too much bayii 😩😭😭"
@gingerlyraw said:
"She finish him life 🤣🤣🤣"
@dreyzkid001 asked:
"Shey Bobby self fit accept am?"
@official_MiDex wrote:
"You don't play with single mother that spent all her life training kids to that level… they can call it faajaa but she dammn serious about it."
@KunleGoldwpu6 added:
"She rubbish ham with truth through faaja😂"
Kemity confronts Mide Martins at event
Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Kemity sparked reactions at a public event after playfully calling out her senior colleague, Mide Martins, over her outfit choice. Mide, who is widely recognised for her signature Iro and Buba style, surprised attendees by stepping out in a simple gown instead of her usual traditional attire.
Seizing the moment, Kemity declared herself an official member of the Iro and Buba gang, while issuing a firm warning to event organisers about her expectations for future invitations.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well. Contact: kola.ogunkanmi@corp.legit.ng