The Federal Government is offering free CAC business name registration to 250,000 eligible nano, micro and small businesses

Applicants need an unregistered sole proprietorship or partnership, a valid NIN and a SMEDAN account to apply

Follow five steps through the official SMEDAN portal, and beware of anyone charging fees or promising guaranteed approval

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian entrepreneurs operating unregistered businesses have another opportunity to formalise their operations without paying registration fees under the Federal Government's free Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration initiative.

The programme, implemented in partnership with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), targets 250,000 nano, micro and small businesses nationwide.

How to apply for FG's free CAC registration for 250,000 businesses. Credit: CAC/SMEDAN

Source: UGC

Through the initiative, eligible business owners can register their business names without paying the usual CAC registration charges.

Applications are processed through the official SMEDAN registration portal, where entrepreneurs can provide their business information and complete the requirements, MSME Africa reported.

However, applicants must meet specific eligibility conditions and follow the registration process to benefit.

Who qualifies for free CAC registration?

The programme is designed primarily for entrepreneurs operating businesses that have not previously been registered with the CAC.

Eligible applicants must operate a sole proprietorship or partnership seeking business name registration.

Limited liability companies, incorporated trustees and non-governmental organisations are not covered under the free registration arrangement.

Applicants are also expected to possess a valid National Identification Number (NIN) for identity verification.

Five steps to register your business for free

Step 1: Create your SMEDAN account

Visit https://portal.smedan.gov.ng/ and select the registration or sign-up option.

Provide your first name, surname, email address and password to create an account.

Follow the verification instructions sent to your email address before proceeding.

Step 2: Complete your business profile

Log in to your SMEDAN dashboard and complete the required business information.

Applicants whose businesses are not registered with the CAC should indicate their unregistered status.

Provide your proposed business name, telephone number, business address, state, local government area and year of commencement.

You may also need to disclose your business activities, estimated turnover and number of employees.

Step 3: Obtain your SMEDAN identification number

After completing your business profile, submit the information for processing.

Successful SMEDAN registration generates a unique identification number, commonly called the SUIN.

This number identifies your business within SMEDAN's database but does not replace CAC registration.

Step 4: Complete CAC registration requirements

Where the free registration option is available, follow the CAC registration instructions provided through the SMEDAN platform.

Applicants may be required to submit their NIN, undergo identity verification and provide preferred business names.

Ensure that all submitted information is accurate to avoid unnecessary processing delays.

Step 5: Check approval and download certificate

After submitting the application, monitor your dashboard for updates.

Once the CAC approves the business name registration, successful applicants should follow the provided instructions to access their registration certificate and status report.

Processing periods may vary depending on verification requirements and application volumes.

Important warning for applicants

Business owners should avoid individuals demanding payment to secure registration slots or accelerate approval.

The government-backed initiative covers eligible business name registration fees, and applicants should rely on official CAC and SMEDAN communication channels.

FG begins free CAC registration for 250,000 businesses nationwide. Credit: CAC/Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Importantly, obtaining a SMEDAN identification number does not automatically guarantee selection or approval for free CAC registration.

Applicants should also confirm that the free registration window remains open before submitting their information.

SMEDAN, Zoho open N20bn credit for 25,000 MSMEs

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has opened applications for 25,000 Nigerian micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to benefit from digital credits worth up to ₦20 billion.

The initiative, launched in partnership with global cloud software provider Zoho, aims to ease the financial burden on small businesses struggling with rising operating costs and limited access to modern technology.

Source: Legit.ng