Former celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly completed their divorce five months after their shocking breakup

Lopez and Affleck, who married in 2022, will legally end their marriage on February 20, with both leaving with what they had acquired during their brief union

The couple has also reached an arrangement on the $61 million Beverly Hills property they purchased together, though the details will stay confidential

American superstar Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finalised their divorce five months after it terminated their two-year marriage.

The stars, who were previously engaged in 2002 after a whirlwind affair, rekindled their relationship in July 2021 after nearly 20 years apart and married in a Las Vegas wedding a year later in July 2022.

Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, despite the fact that the couple separated almost a year earlier, in April 2023, according to court documents. The announcement came amid widespread rumours of a split.

According to TMZ, the "Get on the Floor" singer filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday (January 6) indicating that the former couple resolved their divorce via mediation in September.

While most of the financial specifics of the split have remained confidential, the Daily Mail reports that each person will keep what they earned during their brief marriage.

The couple, who married without a prenup, apparently reached an arrangement on the $61 million Beverly Hills property they bought jointly, though the details have not been made public.

She has requested a judge to finish the arrangement that will officially terminate their marriage. Lopez will also remove "Affleck" from her official name if the divorce is finalised.

Affleck and Lopez's swift deal comes in the midst of brutally long and ugly divorce proceedings, with other A-listers, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, recently resolving their divorce after an eight-year court struggle. In September 2024, Channing Tatum and his Step Up co-star Jenna Dewan concluded their divorce following six years of judicial proceedings.

The couple have no children together, although Affleck has three with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, whom he divorced.

Last month, in December, Affleck and Lopez were seen reconnecting as they swapped gifts at Soho House in LA.

"They have every intention of continuing to be in each other's lives despite not being romantically involved": a source recently told Page Six.

According to the insider, the two stars still communicate when it involves their kids.

Ben and Jennifer "have a mutual respect for one another' and 'a lot of history."

The source concluded by noting that when the former couple does see each other, they stay amicable. They're still connected with each other's children, and while they don't co-parent, they still feel like a blended family in many respects.

