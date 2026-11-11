Nollywood actor Charles Okocha crossed paths with Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha at the Legends Celebrity Football Carnival in Lagos

The November 2026 event featured a Nigeria Legends vs Africa Legends match, with former stars Nwankwo Kanu and Emmanuel Adebayor among those present

A video of the two Okochas together at the carnival quickly caught the attention of fans across Nigeria

Nollywood actor Charles Okocha had a moment to remember after meeting football icon Austin "Jay-Jay" Okocha at the Legends Celebrity Football Carnival held in Lagos in November 2026.

The two men, who share the same surname but come from entirely different worlds of Nigerian public life, were caught on video together at the event, and the clip drew considerable attention from fans who enjoyed seeing the pair in the same frame.

Jay-Jay Okocha in action for the Super Eagles at the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France. Photo by Shaun Botterill

Source: Getty Images

Charles Okocha and Jay-Jay share the spotlight

Charles Okocha, well known for his high-energy personality and popularity on social media, was among the entertainment figures who turned up for the Lagos carnival.

His path crossed with Jay-Jay's during the gathering, producing one of the more talked-about moments from the day.

In a trending video posted on Instagram by Charles, it shows the two Okochas having a lovely bond after the charity game by the sidelines.

Jay-Jay Okocha remains one of the most admired figures in Nigerian football history.

The former PSG midfielder, who captained the Super Eagles, earned a global reputation for his exceptional dribbling, creativity and technical skill during a career that took him across some of Europe's top leagues.

He also represented Nigeria at the FIFA World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations, cementing his place as a beloved figure among football supporters on the continent.

For Charles, who has built his profile through acting and entertaining online content, the encounter with the football legend was clearly one of the highlights of the event.

Nigeria legends beat Africa legends 2-1

The centrepiece of the carnival was a football contest between Nigeria Legends and Africa Legends.

The Nigerian side came out on top with a 2-1 victory, giving the home crowd reason to celebrate, BusinessDay reports.

The match was designed less as a competitive fixture and more as a celebration of African football, bringing together former professionals who had long since hung up their boots in the elite game.

Jay-Jay Okocha was among the prominent personalities associated with the carnival, lending the event considerable star power.

Former Super Eagles striker Nwankwo Kanu was among the football figures in attendance, as was ex-Togo captain Emmanuel Adebayor and former Nigeria defender Ifeanyi Udeze.

Ex-Ghana defender Samuel Kuffour, Ivorian pair Salomon Kalou and Didier Zokora, Cameroon’s Alex Song, Senegal’s El-Hadji Diouf and former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah also featured in the game.

On the entertainment side, popular figures Yhemolee, Shanks and Sheggz were also present, giving the event a festival atmosphere that blended football nostalgia with celebrity culture.

The combination of former international footballers and entertainment personalities made the Lagos carnival a rare gathering that appealed to fans of both worlds.

Jay-Jay Okocha dazzles fans with skills

Legit.ng previously reported about Nigeria’s football legends’ 2-1 win over Team Africa in an exhibition match in Lagos, where Jay-Jay Okocha’s warm-up skills thrilled fans.

The game honoured players who shaped African football and drew attention to athlete welfare after retirement. It also brought back memories of Nigeria’s remarkable 1996 Olympic final, when the Super Eagles beat Argentina 3-2 to win gold.

Source: Legit.ng