A viral Facebook video on October 28 claimed Lizzy Gold chose to patronise a hair vendor over her colleague Judy Austin, who runs a similar business

The Nollywood actress addressed the claim through her management on Thursday, October 29, distancing herself from any recent hair brand association

Lizzy Gold stated her last hair brand advertisement was three years ago, urging the public to take note of the clarification

Nollywood actress Lizzy Gold has spoken out against claims linking her to a hair brand, saying she has not advertised any such product in recent times.

The clarification came after a video circulated on Facebook on Wednesday, October 28, featuring some women alleging that Lizzy Gold chose to patronise and promote a particular hair vendor over her close colleague Yul Edochie's wife, actress Judy Austin, who is also in the hair business. The clip spread quickly, prompting widespread tagging of the actress online.

Lizzy Gold said her last hair advert was three years ago after viral Facebook claims spread widely online. Credit: lizzygoldofficial/judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Responding through her management on Thursday, October 29, Lizzy Gold addressed the claims directly on her verified Facebook page, firmly pushing back against the association.

A viral Facebook video of a lady alleging Lizzy Gold promoted another hair vendor over Judy Austin is below:

Below is another video of another lady making a similar claim:

Lizzy Gold sets the record straight

In the statement, her management made clear that the last time the actress endorsed any hair brand was three years ago, and that no such partnership exists at present. The post read:

"People have been tagging me to a certain hair brand. The last time I advertised a hair brand was 3 years ago. I haven't advertised any hair brand recently. The public should please take note. Thanks from Lizzygold management."

The statement stopped short of naming the specific brand in question but was unambiguous in its message: any current association between Lizzy Gold and a hair vendor is unauthorised.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Judy Austin showed interest after actress Mercy Aigbe put hair vendors on notice, announcing she was ready for a brand new look and inviting them to compete for her patronage via her comment section.

A video claiming Lizzy Gold promoted another vendor over Judy Austin trends on Facebook. Credit: officiallizzygold

Source: Instagram

Lizzy Gold's response to the claim about her promoting a hair brand is below:

Lizzy Gold reacts to Yul Edochie's comment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lizzy Gold spoke out after Nollywood star Yul Edochie went public with a fresh defence of polygamy, quoting a viral clip of an American pastor who introduced a second wife to his congregation.

On Tuesday, 27 October 2026, Edochie shared a video on his official X account featuring Israel Ford, pastor of LifeWorks Church in Wickliffe, Ohio.

Among those who responded publicly was Lizzy Gold. In a comment shared via a popular social media blog's viral post, the actress wrote:

"Polygamy is a big sin, Yul Edochie… zukwanike."

Source: Legit.ng