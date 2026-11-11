The Nigeria Police Force described an entourage seen in a viral video involving businessman Blord as 'unlawful and illegal'

The Force Public Relations Officer, in a tweet, confirmed an investigation had commenced

The incident comes after a 2025 presidential directive ordering police withdrawal from unauthorised VIP entourage duties

The Nigeria Police Force has opened an investigation into personnel caught on camera with Linus Williams, the Nigerian businessman and social media personality widely known as Blord.

Force Public Relations Officer CSP Anietie Okokon Edem Iniedu on Wednesday, October 11, 2026, condemned the situation outright, calling it "unlawful and illegal" in a statement that confirmed a probe had begun.

Nigeria Police begin investigation into Blord's video with officers. Credit: mrblordofficial/nigeriapoliceforce

Source: Instagram

Writing on X, he added the hashtag #NoToImpunity, signalling zero tolerance for the conduct. The statement stopped short of clarifying whether the investigation targets the specific act of providing the entourage or another element of the incident.

The police reaction followed a post by an X user, Oyindamola, who shared an observation about Blord's public appearance, claiming that the businessman had begun showing support for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, by wearing caps bearing the logo associated with former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The timing of the police response is significant. In late 2025, President Bola Tinubu issued a directive ordering the withdrawal of police personnel attached to VIPs.

The police's move against the video has since sparked outrage on social media, with some netizens defending Blord.

Police have condemned footage involving Blord and officers as unlawful. Credit: mrblordofficial

Source: Instagram

The Nigeria Police's reaction to Blord's video is below:

Blord joins Sowore's Revolution Now team

Legit.ng previously reported that Blord announced that he was now part of the Revolution Now movement led by activist Omoyele Sowore, after his release from prison.

The entrepreneur disclosed this after paying a courtesy visit to Sowore at his office in Abuja.

He expressed appreciation for what he described as the activist’s intervention during his detention.

Source: Legit.ng