Nigeria Police React Strongly to Viral Video of Blord With Officers As Escorts, Begin Probe
- The Nigeria Police Force described an entourage seen in a viral video involving businessman Blord as 'unlawful and illegal'
- The Force Public Relations Officer, in a tweet, confirmed an investigation had commenced
- The incident comes after a 2025 presidential directive ordering police withdrawal from unauthorised VIP entourage duties
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The Nigeria Police Force has opened an investigation into personnel caught on camera with Linus Williams, the Nigerian businessman and social media personality widely known as Blord.
Force Public Relations Officer CSP Anietie Okokon Edem Iniedu on Wednesday, October 11, 2026, condemned the situation outright, calling it "unlawful and illegal" in a statement that confirmed a probe had begun.
Writing on X, he added the hashtag #NoToImpunity, signalling zero tolerance for the conduct. The statement stopped short of clarifying whether the investigation targets the specific act of providing the entourage or another element of the incident.
The police reaction followed a post by an X user, Oyindamola, who shared an observation about Blord's public appearance, claiming that the businessman had begun showing support for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, by wearing caps bearing the logo associated with former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso.
The timing of the police response is significant. In late 2025, President Bola Tinubu issued a directive ordering the withdrawal of police personnel attached to VIPs.
The police's move against the video has since sparked outrage on social media, with some netizens defending Blord.
The Nigeria Police's reaction to Blord's video is below:
Blord joins Sowore's Revolution Now team
Legit.ng previously reported that Blord announced that he was now part of the Revolution Now movement led by activist Omoyele Sowore, after his release from prison.
The entrepreneur disclosed this after paying a courtesy visit to Sowore at his office in Abuja.
He expressed appreciation for what he described as the activist’s intervention during his detention.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng