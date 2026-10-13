Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola marked her son Zion's 7th birthday with a giant billboard display in Lagos

The movie star shared a heartfelt message describing her son as the purest reflection of her heart and God's most beautiful gift to her

Wumi also revealed she had kept a promise to Zion that she originally made on his 5th birthday but could not fulfil at the time

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola has taken birthday celebrations to a whole new level, commissioning a large Lagos billboard bearing photos of her son to mark his seventh birthday.

The movie star announced the billboard on social media, writing: "It's our birthday. Lagos is celebrating my baby all week. Love from assistant birthday girl. Happy birthday, Zion."

Wumi Toriola pens a heartfelt message to her son as he turns 7. Credit: wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

In her birthday tribute to her son, Wumi described him as the softest part of her, the purest reflection of her heart, and God's most beautiful gift to her, words that quickly resonated with fans and fellow celebrities online.

Wumi set to keep promise to son

The celebration also carried a deeper meaning. On his birthday eve, Wumi revealed that she had made a promise to Zion when he turned five, but was unable to honour it because she was in the middle of filming her debut cinema project. Rather than let the vow slip away entirely, she postponed it to his seventh birthday and confirmed she would now make good on it.

"When you turned five, I promised you a big birthday celebration, but life happened. Mummy was busy filming her first cinema movie, “Queen Lateefah” and we couldn’t make it happen. So I promised you that when you turned seven, we would celebrate BIG," she wrote.

The gesture showcased the depth of Wumi's commitment to her son, even amid the demands of a busy career in the Nigerian film industry.

The heartfelt moment comes just days after Wumi made headlines for a different reason, publicly criticising actor Kunle Afod's estranged wife, Desola Afod, over remarks Desola made about theatre practitioners who address her by her first name. Wumi called out the comments as disrespectful and urged Desola to name specific individuals rather than make sweeping references to actors and actresses.

Wumi Toriola set to fulfill two-year-old promise to son on 7th birthday. Credit: wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

Wumi Toriola's social media post celebrating her son's 7th birthday is below:

Fans react to Wumi's gesture

Followers and fans flooded the comments section with warm messages for Zion and praise for his mother.

@iamfolashade24 wrote:

"MGL handsome Zion long may you live to eat the fruit you've laboured for too in Jesus name mummy Zion "

@bira_foods commented:

"Happy birthday Zee Bobo"

@mrs_laawal shared:

"Happy birthday Olajuwon, you are blessed today and always my dear"

@mrs_laawal also added:

"This is so beautiful, God bless you ore....A very intentional mother"

@mumcy_testimony_ wrote:

"Wow so thoughtful may he continue to grow in love and make u proud"

@iambisola reacted:

"Love thiss welldone mumm"

Wumi Toriola shed tears over YouTube channel crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola cried in a heartbreaking video as she opened up about serious technical difficulties affecting her YouTube channel, Wumi Toriola TV.

The actress said she had spent weeks trying to resolve the issue privately and refused to blame anyone. She explained that she owed her fans an update after many questioned her absence from the platform.

Source: Legit.ng