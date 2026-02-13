A Nigerian prophet stirred online reactions after sharing a vision involving Pastor Chris Oyakhilome in an emotional moment

He claimed he saw the cleric weeping while another pastor tried to calm him and stop the paparazzi around them

The video spread widely, prompting mixed reactions as viewers offered prayers and shared opinions about the revelation

A Nigerian cleric identified as Prophet EA Joseph has sparked reactions online after sharing a vision he said he had concerning renowned preacher Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

In a video posted on TikTok, the prophet addressed his viewers while narrating what he described as a spiritual revelation involving the founder of Christ Embassy.

According to him, he saw Pastor Oyakhilome in a vision weeping uncontrollably in an open setting and being recorded by onlookers.

He added that Reverend Tom Amenkhienan, a member of the Central Executive Council of LoveWorld Nation and a pastor at Christ Embassy Abuja Ministry Centre, was present in the vision.

He said Reverend Tom was attempting to calm the pastor while also urging those who were recording the scene to stop.

He said:

"I had a vision, and in this vision, I saw the great man of God, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. And in this vision, I saw he was weeping. He wept profusely, uncontrollably. He wept in the open.

And I saw Reverend Tom Amenkhienan trying to, um, calm him, you know, trying to calm him down. But at the same time, there were people who were taking photographs and videoing the event. And he was also trying to disperse the people and telling them to stop recording."

The prophet did not specify the cause of the emotional moment but called on Christians around the world to pray for the cleric and his ministry.

He concluded his message by encouraging viewers to remain steadfast in prayer and faith.

Reaction to prophecy on Chris Oyakhilome

The video has since circulated widely on social media, drawing mixed reactions from viewers. Some of the comments are below.

Love Usiaphre wrote:

"Thank you no evil shall befall our pastor."

Peace Akpabli commented:

"Please, I believe in my pastor sir and nothing can't even attempt to harm him. I love you, Pastor Sir. Live a long life."

Sagacious stated:

"We’re all weeping for Nigeria including Pastor Chris."

RenY said:

"Always praying for man of God, Pastor Chris, and all women and men of God for all they do for the kingdom of God."

Uyi Ijeoma commented:

"I love my Pastor Chris he will never weep over his loved ones members of his church in Jesus name amen."

Bukky ogunsanya stated:

"Father lord I turn this into a tears of joy...Ah, Lord God, my pastor is safe and doing great."

Watch the video below:

