Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg made his mother Yissel Raposo his first major purchase after signing his $6.1m NBA rookie contract

Lendeborg's mother, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 appendix cancer last year, was emotional during the house reveal captured in a vlog

The NBA star credited his mother with saving his academic and basketball career, recalling her sacrifices in a Players' Tribune piece

Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg used his first major purchase after signing his NBA rookie contract to buy a house in California for his mother, Yissel Raposo, documenting the emotional moment in a vlog shared publicly.

Lendeborg, whose rookie deal pays him $6.1 million this season, described buying the home as a "lifelong goal." He said no gesture could fully repay what his mother has given him, but that the moment was one he would carry with him forever.

Yaxel Lendeborg and his mother after his NBA draft. Photo by Arturo Holmes.

Source: Getty Images

"There is no gesture big enough to properly say thank you for all the love, sacrifice, and support my mom has poured into me, but this moment was pretty special and one I'll never forget," Lendeborg said in his YouTube video.

He added: "She deserves it all. For me, it's bigger than basketball. It's about making sure the people who believed in me get to enjoy the blessings too."

The house reveal carried extra weight given that Raposo was diagnosed with Stage 4 appendix cancer last year. She was visibly emotional during the moment her son presented her with the home.

The gesture has drawn widespread praise, with many pointing to it as a sign of the character Raposo herself helped shape. Lendeborg has been open about how central his mother was to his path to the NBA, saying there would be no professional career without her.

How Raposo saved Lendeborg’s career

In a February article for The Players' Tribune, titled "How My Mom Saved My Life," Lendeborg recalled a difficult stretch during his high school years when he was not only ineligible to play basketball due to academic struggles, but also in danger of not graduating at all.

It was Raposo who pushed him to take on a demanding course load at a local community college, which eventually cleared the way for him to play in his senior year.

She also quietly arranged for him to participate in a showcase for Dominican players, which led to an offer from Arizona Western College. Despite his reluctance, she persuaded him to accept it, a decision that ultimately set his professional career in motion.

According to Lendeborg, that chain of events, driven entirely by his mother's determination, is the reason he is in the NBA today.

Chukwueze builds mansion for his father

Legit.ng previously reported that Samuel Chukwueze built a mansion worth ₦400 million for his father in his hometown in Abia State.

The winger who broke onto the scene during the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup has earned big paychecks playing in the top European leagues.

Source: Legit.ng