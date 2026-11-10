Yul Edochie publicly addressed Senator Victor Umeh after the politician declared that any Igbo man who refused to support Peter Obi was an enemy of Ndigbo

The actor warned that such messaging risks spreading dangerous division among Igbo people ahead of the election

Edochie pointed to President Tinubu and Governor Makinde as examples, noting that no Westerner brands political opponents as enemies of the region

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has taken a firm public stance against Senator Victor Umeh, calling out the politician for a statement he made on 7 November 2026 in Awka, Anambra State, where he declared that any Igbo man who refused to back Peter Obi's presidential ambition was an enemy of Ndigbo.

Yul Edochie speaks out after Victor Umeh's message to Peter Obi's opponents. Credit: @peterobi, @victirumeh, @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

In a selfie-style video posted to his Instagram page on 10 November 2026, Edochie addressed Umeh directly, making clear he had genuine respect for the senator but could not let the remark go unchallenged.

"Senator Victor Umeh, you are somebody I have a lot of respect for. It is wrong, sir. It is very wrong," Edochie said. "You are creating division amongst Ndigbo. Allow people to vote for whoever they want to vote for. It does not make them enemies of Ndigbo."

Edochie Warns of Dangerous Ripple Effect

The actor argued that if such messages are not promptly countered, they take root in people's minds and cause Igbo people to view one another as adversaries. He stressed that political choice is a fundamental right that has nothing to do with ethnic loyalty.

Drawing a pointed comparison, Edochie noted that both President Bola Tinubu and Governor Seyi Makinde hail from the South-West, yet no Yoruba leader has ever branded supporters of one over the other as enemies of the West.

He questioned why the same standard should not apply to Igbo political discourse.

"I have never seen any Westerner say that because someone supported Makinde or Tinubu, they are an enemy of the West. So why do you make that kind of statement? Why?" he said.

Edochie also reminded Umeh of his own political journey, noting that the senator had moved through multiple parties driven by interest, which he described as a normal part of Nigerian politics. His point was that no one should be vilified for exercising the same freedom.

He urged Ndigbo to adopt a broader message: that regardless of which candidate a person backs, the real standard should be whether that candidate brings development to Igbo land.

"Before election, you are an Igbo man. After election, you are still an Igbo man," he said, emphasising that party affiliation should never become a weapon to fracture community bonds.

Edochie concluded by calling on Ndigbo to focus on collective progress rather than loyalty tests, insisting that the only measure worth caring about is tangible development for the region.

Watch Yul Edochie address Senator Victor Umeh on Instagram:

Senator Victor Umeh speaks on Peter Obi's critics as Yul Edochie reacts. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie faces backlash over estranged wife May

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Yul Edochie found himself at the centre of online controversy after reposting a fan-made biography video that featured footage of his estranged wife, May Edochie.

The compilation, which was put together and sent to the actor by a fan, covered various aspects of his life, including his parents, clips from his old films, his new wife, Judy Austin and their children, and his former partner, May Edochie, alongside their kids.

The gesture did not go down well with May's devoted fanbase.

Source: Legit.ng