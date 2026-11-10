Türkiye published an official list of professions that foreign nationals are legally barred from working in across the country

The restrictions span several sectors, including healthcare, law, education, security, finance, tourism, transport and maritime services

The Turkish government stated that each restricted profession is backed by a specific national law or regulation governing eligibility

Türkiye has officially released a list of 29 professions that foreign nationals are prohibited from taking up within the country, covering a broad range of industries from healthcare and law to tourism and maritime work.

The government stated that the restrictions are not arbitrary but are anchored in specific national laws and regulations, each of which carries a legal provision preventing foreigners from obtaining a work permit for that particular role.

29 jobs foreigners are not allowed to take up in Türkiye. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/urPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Türkiye work permit: prohibited professions

Foreign nationals intending to seek employment in Türkiye are therefore advised to verify the rules applicable to their chosen profession before submitting any work permit application.

Full list of 29 professions in Türkiye

The following professions are off-limits to foreign nationals under Turkish law:

1. Private security company founders and managers: Foreigners cannot establish or manage private security companies or work as their trainers or authorised representatives.

2. Private security officers: Foreign nationals cannot work as private security guards.

3. Neighbourhood and market guards: Foreigners are not allowed to serve as bazaar or neighbourhood watch officers.

4. Financial consultants: Foreigners cannot work as certified public accountants or sworn-in certified public accountants.

5. Cooperative board members: Foreign nationals cannot serve as members of the board of directors of cooperatives.

6. Assistant customs consultants: Foreigners cannot work as assistant customs consultants.

7. Founders of private schools and certain teachers: Foreigners cannot establish schools operating in languages other than Turkish or teach in such schools.

8. Managers of private hospitals: Foreign nationals cannot serve as the responsible managers of private hospitals.

9. Dentists: Foreigners cannot practise dentistry.

10. Hospital care workers: Foreign nationals cannot work in this role.

11. Pharmacists: Foreigners cannot practise phar-macy.

12. Veterinarians: Foreign nationals cannot practise veterinary medicine.

13. Foreign medical assistants outside specialist training: Foreigners cannot work as assistants outside the approved medical speciality training system.

14. Notaries: Foreign nationals cannot work as notaries.

15. Judges and prosecutors: Foreigners cannot serve in either capacity.

16. Lawyers: Foreign nationals cannot practise law.

17. Mediators: Foreigners cannot work as mediators in civil disputes.

18. Concordat commissioners: Foreign nationals cannot serve as concordat commissioners.

19. Trainee aviation information management officers: Foreigners cannot work in this position.

20. Honorary traffic inspectors: Foreign nationals cannot serve as honorary traffic inspectors.

21. Transport organisers: Foreigners cannot work in the organisation of transport activities.

22. Travel agency supervisors: Foreign nationals cannot work as agency supervisors or travel agency supervisors.

23. Tourist guides: Foreigners cannot work as professional tourist guides.

24. Certain maritime and fishing jobs: Foreign nationals are restricted from exporting fish, oysters, mussels, sponges, pearls and corals, as well as carrying out activities such as diving, exploration, piloting, captaining, navigation and working as crew members within Türkiye's territorial waters.

25. Sports counsellors: Foreigners cannot work as sports counsellors.

26. Agricultural labour intermediaries: Foreign nationals cannot work as labour intermediaries in agriculture.

27. Ship agency officials and personnel: Foreigners cannot work as ship agency officials or employees.

28. Permanent mining supervisors and technical staff: Foreign nationals cannot work in these positions.

29. Supervisors and licence holders of independent healthcare units: Foreigners cannot serve as supervisors or licence holders of healthcare professional service units.

Singapore: jobs foreigners can do without permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Singapore had published a list of 11 work-related activities that foreign visitors can carry out without obtaining a work pass.

The exemptions cover activities such as journalism, sports, entertainment, arbitration, exhibitions, equipment installation and maintenance, and seminars, subject to specific eligibility conditions and notification requirements.

Source: Legit.ng