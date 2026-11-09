Australia's government outlined three humanitarian visa categories available to foreigners living outside the country who wish to settle permanently

The pathways cover refugees fleeing persecution, victims of serious human rights violations with Australian connections, and community-supported applicants

Successful applicants under these humanitarian programmes may also be eligible to bring close family members left behind to join them in Australia

Australia has opened three distinct humanitarian visa routes through which foreigners living outside the country can apply for permanent residency, according to the Australian government.

The pathways are designed for people who have been forced to leave their home countries due to danger, persecution, or violations of their basic rights.

Australia names 3 visas that allow eligible foreigners to bring family members. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Matt Jelonek/LuapVision

Source: Getty Images

3 humanitarian visa pathways to settle in Australia

The first is the Refugee category, which applies to people currently outside Australia who require international protection because they face persecution in their countries of origin. The second is the Special Humanitarian Programme, which targets individuals who have endured serious human rights abuses and can demonstrate a meaningful connection to Australia. The third is the Community Support Programme, which enables approved organisations and private individuals within Australia to sponsor eligible refugees and humanitarian applicants, helping them to settle and integrate into Australian society.

Family reunion provisions for successful applicants

Beyond the initial visa grant, the Australian government noted that successful applicants may also be able to reunite with close family members who were left behind in their home countries.

Under the country's family reunion provisions, eligible visa holders can apply to bring immediate relatives to join them in Australia after settlement.

The availability of three separate pathways reflects the different circumstances under which people leave their home countries, allowing applicants to pursue the route that best matches their individual situation.

Australia lists 8 pathways to permanent residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs had outlined eight visa pathways through which foreigners can obtain permanent residency in the country.

The options cover skilled workers, business investors, family members of Australian citizens, retirees, former permanent residents, refugees and nationals of selected Pacific Island countries.

Source: Legit.ng