Enugu Air plans to launch four weekly flights to London Gatwick on December 10, 2026, using an Airbus A330-200

Tickets are available, but the airline has yet to confirm flight times, operating days or how connections from Enugu will work

The route could boost travel for South-East passengers, though its success will depend on fares, demand and reliable operations

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Enugu Air, one of Nigeria’s newest airlines, has announced plans to commence international flight operations to London Gatwick Airport on December 10, 2026, expanding travel options for passengers flying between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

The Enugu State-owned carrier said tickets for the new service were already available for booking, with four weekly flights planned under an operational partnership with Omni-Blu Aviation.

After Air Peace, another Nigerian airline is set to commence London flights on December 8. Credit: Enugu Air

Source: Facebook

The announcement comes barely 17 months after the airline was established on July 7, 2025, marking a significant step in its ambition to expand beyond domestic aviation.

According to a statement made available to The PUNCH over the weekend, the development forms part of the Enugu State Government's strategy to strengthen international connectivity and position the state as a regional aviation and commercial hub.

Enugu Air unveils London flight schedule

The airline disclosed that the London service would operate four times weekly using an Airbus A330-200 aircraft sourced from Portugal-based EuroAtlantic Airways.

The aircraft will be deployed under an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance (ACMI) arrangement, allowing Enugu Air to operate the service without immediately acquiring its own long-haul aircraft.

The arrangement is expected to support the airline's international expansion while providing additional travel options for passengers.

However, the airline's announcement did not specify the exact departure times or days of operation.

What new flights mean for travellers

Enugu Air Chief Executive Officer, Tolu Ita, described the planned London service as an important milestone in the carrier's growth and Governor Peter Mbah's ambition to connect Enugu with international markets.

He explained that passengers travelling from the South-East would benefit from improved connections, particularly those who currently travel to Lagos or other cities before boarding international flights.

According to Ita, the airline intends to make Akanu Ibiam International Airport a more convenient departure point for international passengers.

The service could also benefit business travellers, students, tourists and Nigerians living in the United Kingdom who frequently travel between both countries.

However, passengers travelling from Enugu would need clarity on connecting flight arrangements, baggage transfers and ticketing before the service begins.

Omni-Blu Aviation explains airline partnership

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Omni-Blu Aviation, Akinola Olateru, said the partnership was designed to expand Nigeria's international aviation connections.

He explained that the collaboration would create additional opportunities for passengers travelling between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Enugu Air's Chief Operating Officer, Ugonna Agubuokwu, also highlighted the importance of the proposed flight frequency.

According to him, operating four weekly services would provide travellers with greater flexibility when planning their journeys.

Enugu Air targets international aviation market

The planned London route represents another expansion milestone for Enugu Air, which commenced operations in July 2025.

The airline previously attracted attention following a runway incursion involving one of its aircraft at Benin Airport on July 23, 2026.

Its proposed international service comes as Nigerian airlines seek a stronger presence on lucrative routes traditionally served by established foreign carriers.

For Enugu State, the expansion could strengthen business travel, tourism and diaspora connections.

Another Nigerian airline blazes the trail, setting December 8 for Lagos-London flights. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The commercial success of the service will depend on passenger demand, competitive fares, operational reliability and the convenience of connections from Enugu.

Editorial note: The supplied headline mentions December 8, but the article identifies December 10 as the commencement date. I have used December 10 consistently, pending confirmation from the airline. The distinction between a Lagos-London direct service and an Enugu-London connecting journey also needs clarification before publication.

Nigerian airlines announce new fares ahead of Christmas

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians hoping to fly home for the Christmas and New Year holidays face sharply higher costs, with economy tickets on some domestic routes now reaching N337,500 following fare increases of nearly 200% by several airlines.

Data pulled from airline booking platforms shows that tickets for flights departing on December 20 and 21, 2026, on routes linking Lagos and Abuja to South-East and South-South cities have climbed to between N196,000 and N337,500.

Source: Legit.ng