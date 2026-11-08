Davido and his wife Chioma made a stylish appearance in Lagos, partying with Cubana Chief Priest and others

Davido's aide Israel DMW shared clips of the outing, including the singer opening the car door for Chioma

Fans flooded the comments with admiration for the couple's chemistry and Chioma's elegant presence

Davido and his wife Chioma are setting the bar high for couple goals after their latest outing in Lagos turned heads and sent fans into a frenzy.

The award-winning Afrobeats star and his wife were spotted partying in Lagos alongside Cubana Chief Priest and other guests.

Social media buzzes as Davido and Chioma make stylish appearance in Lagos. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

What made the evening extra special, though, was how Davido handled himself around his wife, showing up with the kind of gentlemanly behaviour fans rarely get to see on camera.

Davido opens car door for Chioma

Davido's aide, Israel DMW, documented the entire outing across several clips, giving fans an up-close look at the couple's night out.

The footage captured Davido patiently waiting for Chioma to get ready, then walking over to open the car door for her before they headed out together. The couple later joined the party and had a great time at the club.

For many Nigerian fans, the gesture was a reminder of why the couple has such a devoted following. Chioma, for her part, looked every bit the style icon she has become, carrying herself with the kind of poise that left commenters reaching for superlatives.

Fans react to Davido and Chioma's Lagos outing

The couple's appearance quickly made waves online, with supporters flooding the comments section to celebrate them.

@teamchivido wrote:

"Chioma and Davido outside in Lagos tonight 🇳🇬😍"

@fankarrey3 commented:

"Indeed Chi is that girl. She's everything ❤️"

@ijeoma.nwankpa shared:

"I am happy to see Chioma with her husband in Lagos."

@nayiir_riri_ reacted:

"The Queen in her Town ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@edithosundes wrote:

"King and Queen 😍❤️🔥"

@de.bodyshaper said:

"Very gorgeous girl😍😍 Chioma and steeze 👌🏿👌🏿 When she shows up eh! Kai!! This woman carries herself so well. I love her aura❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Fans react to Davido and Chioma’s stunning looks during Lagos outing. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido and Chioma attend Zlatan’s white wedding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, turned heads with their coordinated appearance at Zlatan Ibile and Davita Lamai’s white wedding in Marrakech, Morocco, on November 4, 2026.

Davido wore a black tuxedo and dark sunglasses, while Chioma complemented him in a flowing teal gown with a jewelled neckline and matching accessories.

The couple arrived hand-in-hand, drawing attention from fans, especially as Chioma had missed the pair’s traditional wedding ceremony in Lagos, where Davido served as a groomsman.

Source: Legit.ng