Opeyemi Falegan publicly addressed the ongoing speculation about his status with Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing

The former couple previously settled their differences during a TikTok live session, five years after their dramatic split

Falegan shared a heartfelt message appealing to supporters who took sides during their public fallout

Opeyemi Falegan, the former boyfriend of Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing, has finally spoken out following widespread speculation about whether the two have truly buried the hatchet.

The buzz began after the former couple appeared together on a TikTok live session, more than five years after their messy break-up.

Opeyemi Falegan clears the air amid growing rumours of reconciliation with Nkechi Blessing. Credit: @nkechiblessing, @opeyemifalegan

Source: Instagram

During the session, Nkechi confronted Falegan about hurtful comments he had made about her, noting that the words continued to affect her long after their separation.

She also pointed out that she had defended him in comment sections when others spoke ill of him, even after things fell apart between them.

For his part, Falegan acknowledged that emotional unavailability and volatile temperaments on both sides contributed to how their relationship unravelled. He issued an apology and noted how much she had grown and matured over the years.

Falegan urges public to let the matter rest

Following the live session, Falegan took to social media to address those who had been watching the situation unfold.

He confirmed that the two are no longer at odds and expressed appreciation to everyone who showed concern, offered advice or said prayers during the period of their public tensions.

In his post, Falegan wrote: "We are happy to share that we have resolved our differences and are in a very good place now. Sometimes, life brings misunderstandings and difficult moments, but with time, honest conversations, understanding and a willingness to let go, peace is always possible."

He went on to appeal to supporters on both sides to stand down, asking that arguments, blame and negativity be put to rest on their behalf.

Falegan's message carried a clear theme of moving forward without bitterness. He wrote that "nobody is perfect" and stressed that "there is strength in forgiveness, maturity in understanding and beauty in choosing peace."

He also asked that anyone who genuinely wishes them well would be glad to see them reach a better place, closing his statement with the words:

"Please keep spreading love rather than division. Peace is beautiful."

See his viral post from Facebook below:

Social media buzzes as Opeyemi Falegan speaks on alleged reconciliation with Nkechi Blessing. Credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

Why Nkechi Blessing confronted Carter Efe

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing confronted comedian Carter Efe and his American girlfriend Taylor Jasmine at a Lagos venue.

Blessing warned Jasmine about Carter Efe, linking him to past domestic abuse allegations involving his baby mama, Emmanuella.

The viral video sparked divided reactions online, with some fans backing Blessing's warning and others calling it unnecessary interference.

Source: Legit.ng