Paul Okoye's former wife, Anita Okoye, marked her birthday on Sunday, November 8, 2026, with a heartfelt post about peace and gratitude

Peter Okoye, Paul's twin brother, sent a warm birthday message to Anita despite the ongoing, unresolved Psquare feud

Several Nigerian celebrities also joined in celebrating Anita on her special day as they penned heartwarming messages

Anita Okoye rang in her birthday on Sunday, November 8, 2026, with a reflective Instagram post that quickly drew attention from fans and celebrities alike, including a notable shout-out from a corner of the Okoye family.

The former wife of singer Paul Okoye shared her birthday message with over 28,700 likes and 1,300 comments pouring in. In her post, Anita wrote about cherishing peace above all else, saying it remains her "finest luxury." She expressed gratitude for the year ahead and gave praise to God as she stepped into the new chapter.

Anita Okoye floods her page with beautiful pictures to celebrate her birthday. Credit: anitaokoye/peterpsquare/iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

Peter Okoye, Paul's twin brother, also commented, declaring love and appreciation for Anita and wishing her continued blessings. The gesture stood out given that the Psquare twin brothers have had a long-running, publicly known fallout that remains unresolved.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Anita also celebrated Peter Okoye's son on his birthday.

Anita Okoye's social media post celebrating her birthday is below:

Celebrities rally around Anita

The birthday love did not stop with Peter. Several other prominent Nigerian entertainers and personalities took to the Instagram comment section to celebrate Anita.

Sophia Momodu led early with a cheerful greeting, while other familiar faces from the entertainment scene added their voices throughout the day.

Celebrities and fans pen birthday messages to singer Paul Okoye's former wife, Anita. Credit: anitaokoye/iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

Here are some of the reactions:

@k8henshaw wrote:

"Happy birthday Anita"

@mrskristenscott commented:

"Happy Birthday gorgeous! We were just talking about missing this face 😍"

@seuncompere shared:

"Happy birthday my darling Anita 💕😍 God bless this new age"

@_brialove wrote:

"Happy birthday, my beautiful friend! You are light!!! Praying for a wonderful year ahead! ❤️😍"

@kimoprah said:

"Happy birthday dear"

@mrs_nzekwe added:

"HBD Dear, wishing you joy, peace and happiness 🎉🙏🌹 Enjoy your day & many more blissful years to come 🥂🎁"

Paul Okoye celebrates younger wife at 26

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Paul Okoye celebrated his younger wife, Ivy Ifeoma, on her birthday.

Ifeoma had turned 26 and had taken to social media to share pictures to mark the occasion.

Reacting, Paul was among the celebrities and fans who took to Ifeoma's page to gush about her photos.

Source: Legit.ng