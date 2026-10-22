Cubana Chief Priest shared footage of his massive new lounge, Doma Lifestyle, currently 94% complete on the mainland

The ambitious project combines a sports bar, rooftop lounge, and nightclub all in one space, targeting Detty December crowds

Fans flooded the comments with excitement, with many predicting the venue will pull Island residents to the mainland

Cubana Chief Priest is putting the finishing touches on what could be one of Lagos' most talked-about entertainment destinations before the year ends.

The Nigerian socialite and nightlife entrepreneur shared two videos on his Instagram page on October 21, 2026, giving followers an extensive look at his latest venture, Doma Lifestyle, a sprawling multi-million naira entertainment complex still under construction on the Lagos mainland.

Cubana Chief Priest displays the expansive interiors and upscale design of his new multi-million naira lounge. Photo: cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

The footage moves through an impressively scaled site, capturing a concrete exterior fitted with cranes, scaffolding, and classical-style columns.

Indoors, wide spaces are outfitted with circular modern lighting fixtures, a fully equipped professional kitchen with stainless steel fittings, and a rock-textured private dining room bathed in blue lighting.

Club-style areas with dark seating, stage lighting rigs, and rooms clearly built for high-capacity crowds round out the tour.

Cubana Chief Priest's Doma Lifestyle targets Detty December

In the caption accompanying his first post, Cubana Chief Priest made clear this is not a small undertaking.

"It's Called Doma Lifestyle, Lagos You Have Not Seen Anything Like This One Before, A Sport Bar, A HighTop RoofTop Lounge & A Luxurious Night Club All In One Space. 92%…. Ready For Detty December, Grand Opening Dates In A Bit 💃🕺 Island People Una Go Pack Come Mainland," he wrote.

A second post followed shortly after, confirming the project had reached 94% completion and that a grand opening was on the horizon.

"It Can Only Be Doma Lifestyle For Your End Of The Year Parties, Wrap Up The Year With Premium, From The Entrance To The Parking Lot, Toilets Every Space Is Intentional, The Craftsmanship Is Top Notch, The Ambience Is Breathe Taking & The Service Will Be Super Lit🔥," he added.

The entrepreneur, who previously built his hospitality reputation through Club Xhrine, appears to be raising the stakes considerably with this development.

Check out Cubana Chief Priest's lounge in the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Cubana Chief Priest's Doma Lifestyle lounge

The posts drew enthusiastic responses from fans and followers online:

@b2_empire commented:

"Luxury dey scream 😱 ♥️ 🎶"

@ihemenancy wrote:

"👏👏👏👏this is wholesome,, 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥go hard or go home"

@wegatherdey reacted:

"See structure. This one go scatter Lekki when e open. Money nah water"

@Silva_ojonimi said:

"Omo money na water o"

@IbetoVictor4 added:

"When he says he has money, he has it. Nwanne kupu"

Cubana Chief Priest prepares to open Doma Lifestyle, an ambitious entertainment and hospitality complex in Lagos. Photo: cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chief Priest shares where he took Zlatan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that socialite Cubana Chief Priest shared a video of rapper Zlatan Ibile visiting a location in Banana Island, Lagos, ahead of his wedding to longtime partner Davita on October 24, 2026.

He revealed that the outing was arranged to invite Ifeanyi Odii, the 2027 APC governorship candidate for Ebonyi State, to the couple’s wedding.

Cubana Chief Priest described the gesture as a sign of love and brotherhood, adding that he was ready to support the couple as they prepared to celebrate their union.

Source: Legit.ng