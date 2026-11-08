A preacher alleged that former President Obasanjo allocated oil wells to Pastors Adeboye, Oyedepo, and Kumuyi during his administration

Spokespersons for Living Faith Church and Deeper Christian Life Ministry dismissed the claims, questioning how oil wells could be personal presidential gifts

The RCCG said it would not respond until the preacher who made the allegation provided evidence to back his claims

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Three of Nigeria's largest Pentecostal churches have pushed back against claims that former President Olusegun Obasanjo distributed oil wells to their leaders while in office, calling the allegations baseless and without proof.

The allegation originated with Rev. Mosy Madugba, founder and President of the Ministers' Prayer Network, who made the claim in a sermon that has since spread widely on social media.

In the video, Madugba claimed that prominent pastors in Lagos received oil wells from Obasanjo, naming the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye; the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners' Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo; and the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi.

"I don't know whether you know that the big names you have in Lagos have oil wells. Obasanjo gave them oil wells. The head of Winners' Chapel has an oil well, Adeboye has an oil well, Kumuyi has an oil well," Madugba said in the circulating footage.

No documentary evidence was presented in the video to support any of the claims.

Deeper Life and Living Faith reject the claims

As reported by The Punch, a senior media aide to Pastor Kumuyi, who declined to be named, said the allegation was "ridiculous," saying Kumuyi's focus remained entirely on ministry work.

"Does Pastor Kumuyi look like somebody that will be interested in an oil well? Pastor Kumuyi is devoted to the core; he is devoted to the work of God that he is being called into," the aide said.

Patrick Nkamiang, Director of Media at Living Faith Church Worldwide, challenged the logic behind the claim, arguing that Nigeria's petroleum resources are governed by federal law and cannot be handed out at a president's discretion.

"Oil wells are not that cheap to give away, nor are they the personal property of the President that he can just give to anybody," Nkamiang said.

He added that Bishop Oyedepo maintained a strict policy against accepting gifts that could not be traced to legitimate personal or internally generated income.

Nkamiang also confirmed the church had no plans to pursue legal action against Madugba, saying it would leave the matter to God.

RCCG awaits evidence before responding

A media unit official at the RCCG, who also spoke without attribution, said the church would hold its response until Madugba produced verifiable evidence for the allegations.

When Sunday PUNCH reached out to Madugba's church, an official identified as Blessing Madugba said, "We will get back to you."

Efforts to get a reaction from Obasanjo through his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, were unsuccessful, as calls went unanswered and messages received no reply before the report was filed.

The claims have continued to generate debate online, with some social media users demanding that Madugba provide specific, verifiable details about the alleged oil well allocations.

Adeboye orders return of billions donated for church project

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede disclosed that Pastor Adeboye ordered the return of billions of naira donated to an RCCG project.

Olukoyede made the revelation while addressing RCCG workers ahead of the church's annual Holy Ghost Congress on November 7, 2026.

The EFCC boss also raised concerns about church leaders implicated in financial crimes and bribery for leadership positions within the RCCG.

Source: Legit.ng